Volleyball Lands Texas Transfer DeAndra Pierce – Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

Pierce comes to The Flats as a national Champion following her first two collegiate seasons as a Longhorn, most recently being a part of Texas’ 2022 Championship squad. The incoming Jacket saw action in one set during her freshman season against Texas Tech.

Prior to Entering the Collegiate ranks, Pierce was a two-time All-District player for Austin High School. Putting together a Stellar senior season, the sought-after Recruit was named to the AVCA High School All-Region team. Pierce finished with 68 kills and 29 total blocks, including 22 solo blocks while playing in a team-high 41 sets, during her senior year. Going into the 2020 season, the Texas native was named an AVCA Elite Rising Senior and was named to the Under Armor All-American watch list. As a junior, Pierce also received district 26-6A Newcomer of the Year honors in 2019.

Tech enters 2023 on the heels of another year for the record books. The Yellow Jackets concluded their 2022 slate at 21-8 overall and 13-5 in ACC play after advancing to the second round of the NCAA tournament. The Yellow Jackets reached that mark for the third consecutive season, joining the White and Gold of 2002-04 as the only squads to do so in succession in program history.

