VOLLEYBALL: Lady Lions embark on Southland quest this weekend | SLU Lions

HAMMOND, La. – While they are already one match into their Southland Conference schedule, the Southeastern Louisiana University volleyball team begins the main thrust of its SLC schedule this weekend, heading to Texas to take on Houston Christian University on Thursday & Texas A&M – Corpus Christi on Saturday.

The Lady Lions, currently sitting at 11-2 overall and 1-0 in SLC play, enter the first full weekend of conference play riding a five-match win streak, including having won 11 straight sets and 15 out of their last 16 sets during the win streak.

Leading the charge for SLU continues to be Kailin Newsome and Cicily Hidalgo. Newsome leads the team in Kills per set average at 3.85 K/S while Hidalgo is right on her heels at 3.37 K/S. For her play during the SLC opener & Battle for the Boot last week, Newsome earned her second SLC Offensive Player of the Week award of the season, an award Hidalgo has also won once this season.

On Thursday, SLU will be in Houston taking on the newly-christened Houston Christian University as the former Houston Baptist University changed its name on Wednesday. The Lady Lions look to avenge a pair of losses to the Lady Huskies from 2021 as HCU swept the season series from SLU a year ago in five sets in Hammond and three sets in Houston. The Lady Huskies (8-5, 0-0 SLC) are led by Anna Gadway at 3.36 Kills per set while Sara Arroyo averages 2.98 K/S. HCU spent last weekend in San Antonio at the UTSA Tournament where the Lady Huskies went 1-2, defeating fellow SLC member Incarnate Word in straight sets but dropped matches to host UTSA in five sets and Valparaiso in three. Opening serve on Thursday is set for 6:30 PM in HCU’s Sharp Gym.

The first weekend of SLC play wraps on Saturday with the Lady Lions in Corpus Christi against Texas A&M – Corpus Christi. SLU is also looking to end a two-match slide to the Islanders, who took last season’s two meetings, the first in straight sets in Corpus Christi and in four sets in Hammond, on their way to winning the SLC Championship. The Defending Champs loaded their non-conference schedule with top-end competition, leading to an 0-14 start to the season, but invaluable experience which could prove fruitful with the start of SLC play this week. TAMUCC is led by Kyndal Payne, who is averaging 2.76 Kills per set with Leah Stolfus right behind her at 2.66 K/S. The reigning SLC Player & Setter of the Year, Faith Panhans, did not play in last weekend’s Wildcat Classic in Tucson at the University of Arizona. The Islanders dropped the match to the host school Arizona in straight sets, to Cal State-Northridge in five, and Texas-El Paso in four. Opening serve of Saturday’s match is set for 1:00 PM at TAMUCC’s Dugan Wellness Center.

Both matches this weekend will be live streamed on ESPN+ with live stats available as well.

