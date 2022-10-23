Volleyball Lady ‘Cats tumble at home to West Liberty

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Wesleyan volleyball team (6-19, 2-9) was defeated by West Liberty (17-9, 7-4) on Saturday (Oct. 22) afternoon at the Rockefeller Center in Buckhannon, W.Va.

WVWC Leaders

Hope Arce-Reed had a team-leading 13 kills. Payton Hefner passed 13 assists and Sarah McCall passed 10. Senior Joelle Lalla had a team-leading seven blocks. Jayla Cowherd added five blocks. Autumn Molenhouse had a team-leading 11 digs.

Inside Set One

The Lady Bobcats fired out of the gates and led 4-0. The Hilltoppers took eight of the next 11 points and led 8-7 forcing a WVWC timeout. Following the timeout, the next three points resulted in kills, two belonged to Cowherd and the score was tied 9-9.

Wesleyan battled behind kills from Arce-Reed and Bajramovic to retake the lead 16-15. West Liberty answered the call with two straight points and led 17-16. Wesleyan took three of the next four points and led 19-18.

Trailing 22-20, the Hilltoppers scored three straight points to force a WVWC timeout and led 23-22. West Liberty scored three of the final four points and won set one, 26-24.

Inside Set Two

West Liberty led 5-0 to begin the second set. The Bobcats took six of the next eight points and trailed by two 8-6. The Hilltoppers did not concede consecutive points to the Bobcats again in the second set and won, 25-9.

Inside Set Three

West Liberty controlled the third set jumping out to a 10-4 lead before winning the third set, 25-16.

Up Next

West Virginia Wesleyan volleyball will host Concord on Tuesday (Oct. 25) at 7:00 pm in the Rockefeller Center in Buckhannon, W.Va.

Boxscore