Volleyball: Knappa sweeps Faith Bible

October 12—Ariana Miller had seven kills, and the Knappa volleyball team scored a three-game sweep at Faith Bible in a Northwest League match Tuesday, 25-16, 25-15, 25-17.

Ava Skipper was 22-for-24 at the service line, with seven aces.

It was Knappa’s second sweep over the Falcons this season, and helps the Loggers improve to 8-5 in the league standings, with one match remaining, Thursday vs. Clatskanie (7-6).

Well. 2-ranked Gaston has secured the league title with a 13-0 record, followed by Nestucca (9-4) and Portland Christian (8-4).

“The games were lots of fun, with both teams getting some good rallies to keep things interesting,” said Knappa Coach Jeff Kaul. “We had a few more missed serves than what I like to see, but overall we played a pretty solid game.”

Banks def. Astoria

The Astoria and Banks volleyball teams renewed their old rivalry Tuesday night, in a nonleague match at Banks.

And despite dropping to the 3A level, the Braves are still a tough draw, as they defeated Astoria in three sets, 25-13, 25-19, 25-23.

Gulls def. Scappoose

In Cowapa League action, Seaside took down second place Scappoose in three sets, 25-13, 25-18, 25-20, at Seaside.

The Gulls pulled into a third-place tie with Astoria, both 4-5 in league play, while the Indians remained in second place at 5-5.

Warriors def. Riverdale

League title hopes are still alive for the Warrenton volleyball team, which held off upset-minded Riverdale in a Coastal Range League match Tuesday, 24-26, 25-12, 25-22, 23-25, 15-6.

With three matches remaining (Banks, Rainier, Corbett), the Warriors are 6-3 in league play, behind Corbett (8-1), Banks (7-2) and Yamhill-Carlton (7-3).

Riverdale falls to 0-10, 2-17 overall.