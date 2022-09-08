Volleyball Kicks Off Season Coming Out Victorious in Kent State Invite

This past weekend, Cornell volleyball won two out of three matches, scoring 3-1. They dropped their first match against Oakland University on Friday, but bounced back to defeat Kent State University and University of Southern Indiana on Saturday.

In their loss to Oakland (3-3) on Friday, the Red (2-1) failed to gain momentum as they got swept in three sets (23-25, 17-25, 18-25). However, Saturday proved to be a different story.

“We came out a lot more relaxed today and it showed,” said Head Coach Trudy Vande Berg, following Saturday’s two wins.

