Volleyball Jumps to 18th In New AVCA Poll

OMAHA, Neb. — A win over then-No. 16 Marquette and losses by 11 ranked teams last week helped the Creighton Volleyball team climb three spots to No. 18 in the latest edition of the American Volleyball Coaches Association Top 25 poll.

Creighton used 3-2 wins over Marquette and DePaul to stretch its season-long win streak to eight over the weekend, improving to 16-3 overall and 8-0 in BIG EAST play. Today’s vote represents the highest poll position since being 17th on Sept. 12th Marquette fell from 16th to 19th in the poll.

Creighton also surged up eight spots in the official NCAA RPI to No. 13, one spot ahead of Marquette.

Texas captured all 64 of the first place votes to remain atop the poll, which saw no changes in the top five spots. The Longhorns are followed by Louisville, Nebraska, San Diego and Wisconsin.

The Bluejays have now been ranked in each of the last 23 polls and 100 times in program history. That figure ranks 45th-most in history. CU’s all-time best ranking in program history is No. 7, which came in the poll released on Aug. 28, 2017. Creighton is 161-38 all-time when playing as a ranked team in the AVCA poll. This is the 11th straight season that Creighton has spent at least one week in the top-25, another program record.

Creighton will be on the road each of the next two weekends, starting with a trip to Villanova (Friday, 6 pm CST) and Georgetown (Saturday, 4 pm CST).

Rank School (First-Place Votes Adjusted) Total Points Adjusted 2022 Record Previous Week 1 Texas [64] 1600 14-0 1 2 Louisville 1530 17-1 2 3 Nebraska 1469 16-1 3 4 San Diego 1396 17-1 4 5 Badger State 1299 13-3 5 6 Ohio State 1281 11 to 5 6 7 Stanford 1225 13-4 7 8 Pittsburgh 1179 18-2 8 9 Minnesota 995 10 to 6 10 10 Georgia Tech 989 13-4 11 11 Florida 927 15-3 13 12 Purdue 891 15-3 9 13 Penn State 766 15-4 14 14 Baylor 663 15-4 18 15 Washington 645 14-4 15 16 Kentucky 621 11 to 5 19 17 BYU 614 14-4 12 18 Creighton 576 16-3 21 19 Marquette 462 16-2 16 20 Oregon 443 11 to 5 17 21 Rice 293 17-2 22 22 Pepperdine 233 14-5 20 23 Western Kentucky 206 19-2 23 24 Houston 117 17-2 NO 25 Michigan 111 13-5 24

Others receiving votes and listed on two or more ballots: Southern California 101; UCF 91; Arkansas 36; Washington State 10; Towson 6; LSU 5