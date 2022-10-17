Volleyball Jumps to 18th In New AVCA Poll
OMAHA, Neb. — A win over then-No. 16 Marquette and losses by 11 ranked teams last week helped the Creighton Volleyball team climb three spots to No. 18 in the latest edition of the American Volleyball Coaches Association Top 25 poll.
Creighton used 3-2 wins over Marquette and DePaul to stretch its season-long win streak to eight over the weekend, improving to 16-3 overall and 8-0 in BIG EAST play. Today’s vote represents the highest poll position since being 17th on Sept. 12th Marquette fell from 16th to 19th in the poll.
Creighton also surged up eight spots in the official NCAA RPI to No. 13, one spot ahead of Marquette.
Texas captured all 64 of the first place votes to remain atop the poll, which saw no changes in the top five spots. The Longhorns are followed by Louisville, Nebraska, San Diego and Wisconsin.
The Bluejays have now been ranked in each of the last 23 polls and 100 times in program history. That figure ranks 45th-most in history. CU’s all-time best ranking in program history is No. 7, which came in the poll released on Aug. 28, 2017. Creighton is 161-38 all-time when playing as a ranked team in the AVCA poll. This is the 11th straight season that Creighton has spent at least one week in the top-25, another program record.
Creighton will be on the road each of the next two weekends, starting with a trip to Villanova (Friday, 6 pm CST) and Georgetown (Saturday, 4 pm CST).
|Rank
|School (First-Place Votes Adjusted)
|Total Points Adjusted
|2022 Record
|Previous Week
|1
|Texas [64]
|1600
|14-0
|1
|2
|Louisville
|1530
|17-1
|2
|3
|Nebraska
|1469
|16-1
|3
|4
|San Diego
|1396
|17-1
|4
|5
|Badger State
|1299
|13-3
|5
|6
|Ohio State
|1281
|11 to 5
|6
|7
|Stanford
|1225
|13-4
|7
|8
|Pittsburgh
|1179
|18-2
|8
|9
|Minnesota
|995
|10 to 6
|10
|10
|Georgia Tech
|989
|13-4
|11
|11
|Florida
|927
|15-3
|13
|12
|Purdue
|891
|15-3
|9
|13
|Penn State
|766
|15-4
|14
|14
|Baylor
|663
|15-4
|18
|15
|Washington
|645
|14-4
|15
|16
|Kentucky
|621
|11 to 5
|19
|17
|BYU
|614
|14-4
|12
|18
|Creighton
|576
|16-3
|21
|19
|Marquette
|462
|16-2
|16
|20
|Oregon
|443
|11 to 5
|17
|21
|Rice
|293
|17-2
|22
|22
|Pepperdine
|233
|14-5
|20
|23
|Western Kentucky
|206
|19-2
|23
|24
|Houston
|117
|17-2
|NO
|25
|Michigan
|111
|13-5
|24
Others receiving votes and listed on two or more ballots: Southern California 101; UCF 91; Arkansas 36; Washington State 10; Towson 6; LSU 5