Volleyball is on the road at Yale for Friday night Tilt

PROVIDENCE, RI – Brown volleyball begins the second half of Ivy League play with a Matchup at Yale on Friday (Oct. 21). The match against the Bulldogs will begin at 7 pm and will be streamed on ESPN+.

The Bears begin the second half of league play at 5-2 on the season, sitting behind Yale (7-0) and Princeton (6-1). Brown sits in third in the league as the race to the Ivy League Tournament continues.

ABOUT BROWN

Brown dropped his last match, losing in four sets to Princeton on Saturday. The Bears held Princeton to .206 hitting and outblocked the Tigers 17-6.

In Ivy League play, Beau Vanderlaan sits on top of the league in three different statistical categories. Vanderlaan leads the league in hitting percentage (.459), blocks per set (1.36) and points per set (4.22).

Behind Vanderlaan, Gabby Derrick is third in the league with 1.12 blocks per set and Kate Sheire sits in fifth at 1.08 blocks per set.

is third in the league with 1.12 blocks per set and sits in fifth at 1.08 blocks per set. Victoria Vo sits in third in the Ivy League with 4.08 digs per set and has double-figure digs in six of her seven Ivy League matches, including 20+ digs twice.

sits in third in the Ivy League with 4.08 digs per set and has double-figure digs in six of her seven Ivy League matches, including 20+ digs twice. Sophia Miller leads the Bears with 3.29 kills per set on the season. Vanderlaan is fourth in the league and leads the Bears during league play with 3.16 kills per set.

leads the Bears with 3.29 kills per set on the season. Vanderlaan is fourth in the league and leads the Bears during league play with 3.16 kills per set. Cierra Jenkins is third in league play in assists per set at 10.96. Jenkins has had at least 33 assists in every Ivy League match this year and has twice had 40+ assists, including a season-high 49 assists against Dartmouth. Jenkins reached her 1,000th-career assist against Penn.

