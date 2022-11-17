Volleyball Inks Five for 2023 Class

INDIANAPOLIS – UIndy volleyball head coach Jason Reed announced on Thursday the addition of five signees to the program’s 2023 class, including Maddie Berger, Marin Dixon, Riley Laine, Ellie Spang, and Meredith Simmons.

“I’m so excited for this freshman class to come in and start making their mark on the UIndy volleyball program,” said Reed. “Each of our new Athletes come from great families and programs. They will fit in well with what we’re looking to build.”

Berger, a native of Waukesha, Wis., lettered all four years as a six-rotation outside hitter, earning All-Conference Distinction on three occasions. The Waukesha South prep totaled 272 kills and 265 digs as a senior.

“She has a heavy arm and sees the court well,” Reed said. “She’s a hard worker and an Incredible teammate. She has the ability to be a six-rotation player for us in the future.”

Planning to major in Nursing, Berger is a member of the National Honor Society and Honor Roll, as well as a part of the Waukesha Academy of Health Professions.

A four-time starting setter at Wooster High School in Wooster, Ohio, Dixon surpassed 2,000 career assists this fall while earning her All-Conference First Team Distinction in as many years. In addition, the General averaged 9.9 assists per set and recorded 190 digs and 106 kills as the league’s co-Offensive Player of the Year.

Said Reed: “Marin has great hands, tempo, and IQ. She’s physical enough to run a 5-1 and has what it takes to win at a high level.”

Added to the 2022 AVCA All-America watch list, Dixon is also a member of the National Honor Society and Wooster High School Distinguished Scholars list, while earning an AP Scholar with Honor award.

A two-time Woodland East Player of the Year, Laine finished her career at South Milwaukee High School in Wisconsin with 832 kills, 200 blocks, 935 digs, and 170 service aces.

“Riley is a big physical middle,” said Reed. “That’s a great start, but what we really like is how hard of a worker she is. I think she has an Incredible future here.”

Laine is also a member of the National Honor Society and Honor Roll, while maintaining her All-Conference play on the floor.

From Fort Wayne, Spang wrapped up her senior season a part of a third straight Sectional Championship at Homestead. The defensive specialist earned the Varsity Spartan award as a sophomore, while also being named the Scholar Athlete of the Week for WPTA News this fall.

“Ellie is a great defender and athlete,” continued Reed. “She’s used to playing up an age level, so that will help her transition to the college game where hitters have more power. She will fit into our back court nicely.”

Spang is a member of the National Honor Society and plans to major in Psychology.

Simmons showed success at Rockford High School as a prep, totaling 858 kills, 923 digs, 137 blocks, and 135 service aces in three seasons on the varsity.

“Meredith is a well-rounded outsider,” said Reed. “She plays all the way around and I anticipate she will be a wonderful two-way player for us. She’s easy off the floor and has a toolbelt full of shots.”

An All-Conference honoree, Simmons plans to major in Psychology and is a member of the Honor Roll.

Reed concluded: “The hard work is now ahead of us. Fortunately we’re starting out great on paper. They’re going to work hard and be great teammates. I’m excited to work with all of them and incorporate them into a wonderful foundation at UIndy.”