Volleyball Improves To Season-Best 13th in AVCA Poll
OMAHA, Neb. — Twelve straight wins in BIG EAST play have helped the Creighton Volleyball team move up two spots to a season-best 13th in this week’s American Volleyball Coaches Association Top 25 poll released on Monday.
Creighton swept road matches at Seton Hall (Oct. 28) and St. John’s (Oct. 30) over the weekend to up its record to 20-3 overall, tying the best 23-match start in program history. While CU climbed in the coaches poll, the Bluejay RPI held steady in the official NCAA RPI at No. 15.
After dropping to second last week, Texas returned to the top spot in the poll following a 3-0 loss by previous No. 1 Nebraska last week. The Huskers dropped to fourth this week. Another Bluejay opponent, Marquette (20-2, 11-1 BIG EAST), fell one spot to No. 17 in this week’s poll. Iowa State, a team that Creighton swept in the season-opener in Laramie, Wyo., moved into the Top 25 for the first time this season at No. 25.
The Bluejays have now been ranked in each of the last 25 polls and 102 times in program history. That figure ranks 45th-most in history. CU’s all-time best ranking in program history is No. 7, which came in the poll released on Aug. 28, 2017. Creighton is 165-38 all-time when playing as a ranked team in the AVCA poll. This is the 11th straight season that Creighton has spent at least one week in the top-25, another program record.
Creighton opens a four-match homestand on Friday at 1 pm when it welcomes Providence to DJ Sokol Arena.
|Rank
|School (First-Place Votes Adjusted)
|Total Points Adjusted
|2022 Record
|Previous Week
|1
|Texas [54]
|1572
|17-1
|2
|2
|San Diego [4]
|1457
|20-1
|3
|3
|Badger State [4]
|1437
|17-3
|5
|4
|Nebraska [1]
|1427
|19-2
|1
|5
|Louisville [1]
|1385
|20-2
|4
|6
|Ohio State
|1269
|15-5
|6
|7
|Pittsburgh
|1244
|22-2
|7
|8
|Stanford
|1212
|16-4
|8
|9
|Minnesota
|1036
|13-7
|9
|10
|Georgia Tech
|1026
|17-4
|10
|11
|Baylor
|867
|19-4
|13
|12
|Florida
|819
|18-4
|14
|13
|Creighton
|751
|20-3
|15
|14
|Purdue
|687
|16-6
|12
|15
|Penn State
|664
|17-6
|11
|16
|Oregon
|619
|15-5
|18
|17
|Marquette
|584
|20-2
|16
|18
|BYU
|555
|16-5
|17
|19
|Washington
|494
|16-6
|19
|20
|Kentucky
|470
|14-6
|20
|21
|Rice
|372
|20-2
|21
|22
|Western Kentucky
|286
|23-2
|22
|23
|Houston
|224
|21-2
|23
|24
|UCF
|153
|19-1
|25
|25
|Iowa State
|57
|16-7
|NO
Others receiving votes and listed on two or more ballots: Arkansas 23; Washington State 22; Michigan 17; Pepperdine 14; Southern California 13; Towson 13; Northwestern 6; Colorado 4