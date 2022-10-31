Volleyball Improves To Season-Best 13th in AVCA Poll

OMAHA, Neb. — Twelve straight wins in BIG EAST play have helped the Creighton Volleyball team move up two spots to a season-best 13th in this week’s American Volleyball Coaches Association Top 25 poll released on Monday.

Creighton swept road matches at Seton Hall (Oct. 28) and St. John’s (Oct. 30) over the weekend to up its record to 20-3 overall, tying the best 23-match start in program history. While CU climbed in the coaches poll, the Bluejay RPI held steady in the official NCAA RPI at No. 15.

After dropping to second last week, Texas returned to the top spot in the poll following a 3-0 loss by previous No. 1 Nebraska last week. The Huskers dropped to fourth this week. Another Bluejay opponent, Marquette (20-2, 11-1 BIG EAST), fell one spot to No. 17 in this week’s poll. Iowa State, a team that Creighton swept in the season-opener in Laramie, Wyo., moved into the Top 25 for the first time this season at No. 25.

The Bluejays have now been ranked in each of the last 25 polls and 102 times in program history. That figure ranks 45th-most in history. CU’s all-time best ranking in program history is No. 7, which came in the poll released on Aug. 28, 2017. Creighton is 165-38 all-time when playing as a ranked team in the AVCA poll. This is the 11th straight season that Creighton has spent at least one week in the top-25, another program record.

Creighton opens a four-match homestand on Friday at 1 pm when it welcomes Providence to DJ Sokol Arena.

Rank School (First-Place Votes Adjusted) Total Points Adjusted 2022 Record Previous Week 1 Texas [54] 1572 17-1 2 2 San Diego [4] 1457 20-1 3 3 Badger State [4] 1437 17-3 5 4 Nebraska [1] 1427 19-2 1 5 Louisville [1] 1385 20-2 4 6 Ohio State 1269 15-5 6 7 Pittsburgh 1244 22-2 7 8 Stanford 1212 16-4 8 9 Minnesota 1036 13-7 9 10 Georgia Tech 1026 17-4 10 11 Baylor 867 19-4 13 12 Florida 819 18-4 14 13 Creighton 751 20-3 15 14 Purdue 687 16-6 12 15 Penn State 664 17-6 11 16 Oregon 619 15-5 18 17 Marquette 584 20-2 16 18 BYU 555 16-5 17 19 Washington 494 16-6 19 20 Kentucky 470 14-6 20 21 Rice 372 20-2 21 22 Western Kentucky 286 23-2 22 23 Houston 224 21-2 23 24 UCF 153 19-1 25 25 Iowa State 57 16-7 NO

Others receiving votes and listed on two or more ballots: Arkansas 23; Washington State 22; Michigan 17; Pepperdine 14; Southern California 13; Towson 13; Northwestern 6; Colorado 4