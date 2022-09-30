Volleyball: Huskies continue Big East competition on the road against Marquette and DePaul





The second opponent that the Huskies will face this weekend is DePaul. In the nine total matches that UConn has played against the Blue Demons, they are undefeated. So far DePaul is 4-10 overall and are on a three-game losing streak. On Sept. 12, DePaul’s Taylor Underwood was selected as Big East Freshman of the Week. She has been a valuable player for the Blue Demons, as she recorded double-digit kills in all of the three matches the team played in two weeks ago against Virginia Tech, Eastern Michigan and St. Louis.

The Huskies will rely on Seniors Caylee Parker, Jasmine Davis and Kennadie Jake-Turner to lead their team to an efficient weekend. Facing a team who has been dominating their opponents all season like Marquette is going to be a challenge for the Huskies, but they hope to come out on top. This Matchup is a huge test for UConn to beat one of their division rivals and gain a statement win. UConn has been playing competitive matches and they have not fallen without a fight. Last weekend, both losses to Seton Hall and St. John’s were five-set games that were heavily back and forth.

Looking ahead, defeating Marquette and DePaul would put UConn on the right path in their division after their rough opening to Big East competition.

After this weekend, the Huskies will finally return home to Storrs for the first time since their three-game sweep of the Dog Pound Challenge.