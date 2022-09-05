Volleyball Hosts Western Ill. For First Home Match

Tweet #LOYALandTRUE

Eastern Illinois (2-4, 0-0 OVC) vs. Western Illinois (1-5, 0-0 SUMMIT)

Tuesday, Sept. 6

Charleston, Ill. | Lantz Arena

6:00 p.m

ON-TAP: Eastern Illinois hosts Western Illinois in Lantz Arena for their first home match of the 2022 volleyball season. The Panthers look to rebound after going 0-3 last weekend at the Windy City Invitational. EIU is set to play on Tuesday, Sept. 6 at 6:00 p.m

ALL-TIME SERIES: The Panthers are currently leading the all-time series against Western Illinois 22-13. EIU last played the Leathernecks during the 2017 season when WIU defeated Eastern 3-0 in Lantz Arena. Despite the loss in their last meeting, EIU holds an 11-2 advantage during three set matches.

WEEKEND RECAP: After a 2-1 first weekend in Indianapolis, EIU fought hard despite going 0-3 at the Windy City Invitational held in Chicago, Ill. Hosted by Chicago State. Eastern played three straight days starting on Thursday with a 3-0 loss against UIC. Friday’s match saw a tight battle between EIU and Chicago State, but the Panthers feel 3-2 in five sets. Pacific University was also able to defeat EIU 3-0.

Giovana Larregui Lopez posted 23 kills throughout the weekend to lead all Panthers. Elisavet Papageorgiou also had 20 Kills in Chicago. Christina Martinez Mundo picked up 57 digs during the weekend including 38 against Chicago State.

GETTING DIGGY WITH IT: Martinez Mundo posted another great weekend on defense for the Panthers picking up a total of 57 digs through three matches. The highlight of the weekend was her performance against Chicago State where she amassed 38 digs, which set a new career high. She currently leads the Ohio Valley Conference in digs per set with 5.09.

OVC LEADERS: Martinez Mundo stands out for the Panthers on the OVC lists after leading the conference in digs per set with 5.09. She is second in the conference in total digs with 117 through 23 sets. As a team, EIU is sixth in the conference in digs.

Ella Collins and Giovana Larregui Lopez are in a tight place at the top of the individual kills list in the OVC. Collins Ranks second in Kills per set with 3.35 while Larregui Lopez is right behind her with 3.33 k/s. Lopez is also fifth in the conference in total kills with 60 while Collins is sixth with 57.

PANTHERS WELCOME SIX NEW PLAYERS: Head Coach Sarah Thomas has added six new Panthers to her roster after losing four Seniors last year. Thomas has added the following players: S Catalina Rochaix OH Tori Mohesky MB Kate Dean OH Lilli Amettis OH Giovana Larregui Lopez and S Sylvia Hasz .

OVC ADDS THREE NEW TEAMS: The Panthers will have new competition this year in the conference as Arkansas Little Rock, Lindenwood, and Southern Indiana joined the OVC at the start of the 2022-23 league year. Lindenwood and Southern Indiana make the jump from Division II to Division I while Little Rock joins after playing in the Sun Belt. Belmont, Austin Peay, and Murray State all joined new conferences after the 2021-22 season.

SCOUTING THE LEATHERNECKS: The Leathernecks went 1-2 last weekend at the UT Martin Skyhawk Invitational while winning their first match of the season against Alabama A&M. Brittany Wulf earned all-tournament team in Martin, Tenn. while picking up 37 kills and 11 service aces. Grace Nichols and Grace Kremer combined for 14 blocks during the tournament.

NEXT UP: EIU will head off to Richmond, Ky. this weekend for the Eastern Kentucky Tournament starting on Friday, Sept. 9. The Panthers will play Purdue Fort Wayne and Saint Francis (Pa.) on Friday at 9 am and 2 pm Eastern will face-off against the host team of EKU on Saturday, Sept. 10 at 12:30 p.m