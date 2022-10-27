Volleyball Hosts Two-Match Series Against Georgia

Sophomore Kaylee Cox posted 34 kills in Mizzou’s second match against Ole Miss last week which is tied for the second-most individual kills all-time in a single match.

Senior Anna Dixon has recorded 253 kills for Mizzou this season, putting her 94 kills away from 1,000 in her Mizzou career.

As a team, Mizzou posted 72 total kills in its second match against Ole Miss last week, the most the team has recorded in any match this season. This is the first time the Tigers have posted 70+ kills since August 2020.