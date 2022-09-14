Volleyball hosts Tru by Dayton Beavercreek Invitational this weekend

DAYTON — The Wright State volleyball team is set to play on its home floor inside McLin Gymnasium for the first time in 2022 this weekend as the Raiders host the Tru by Hilton Dayton Beavercreek Invitational, with a pair of matchups on tap against Crosstown foe Dayton and a Saturday meeting with Wichita State. The Raiders and Flyers will meet Thursday night in McLin at 6 pm before a repeat battle Saturday at 6 pm, while Wright State and Wichita State will face off Saturday morning in an 11 am start. Both Saturday matches are slated to be streamed on ESPN+.

MATCH INFORMATION

Thursday, September 15 – vs. Dayton- 6 pm – Live Statistics

Saturday, September 17 – vs. Wichita State – 11 am – Watch – Live Stats

Saturday, September 17 – vs. Dayton – 6 pm – Watch – Live Stats

LAST TIME OUT

Wright State dropped its first matches of 2022 last weekend with three tough battles at the Cardinal & Gold Challenge in Iowa. The Raiders fell in five sets to both Iowa and Drake, fighting back and going the distance after dropping the opening set in both matches, while falling in four sets to tournament host Iowa State.

ALL-TOURNAMENT

Jenna Story was named to the Cardinal & Gold Challenge’s all-tournament team after recording 73 digs in 14 sets over the three match weekend. She added 19 assists and a trio of service aces. Already the Wright State program record holder, Story is now up to 2,509 career digs and is up to 110 service aces for her career.

TRU BY HILTON DAYTON BEAVERCREEK INVITE

Wright State hosts the Tru by Hilton Dayton Beavercreek Invitational for the second straight season, with the Crosstown Dayton Flyers a familiar opponent in the event. The Raiders and Flyers have met each of the last two seasons, playing five sets in both with each side winning on the others home court. Thursday’s meeting will be the 60th all-time in the rivalry. Wright State and Wichita State have never met previously despite sharing the WSU institutional abbreviation.

KNOW THE FOES

– Dayton is 6-4 to date in 2022 and coming off a Tuesday win at Ball State. The Flyers finished 2021 with a 26-6 overall record and a 16-0 mark in A-10 play, advancing to the second round of the NCAA Tournament. The Raiders and Flyers have met 58 times previously, including back-to-back five-set thrillers, inside McLin Gym in February 2021 and a Raider comeback win last fall at Frericks Center. Wright State holds a 28-31 all-time record in the series that dates back to 1973.

– Wichita State is off to a 4-5 start this fall, having lost three of its last four, after going 19-10 overall with a 13-7 mark in The American last fall. The Raiders and Shockers have never previously met, and Wichita State’s most recent encounter with a Horizon League opponent was IUPUI in 2017.

NATIONAL MARKS

Through three weekends of action, Wright State is No. 15 the country with its 12.94 assists/set mark, aided by Lainey Stephenson’s 10.48 assists/set average, which is No. 32 nationally. In Stephenson’s absence, Katie Meyer passed out a career-high 52 assists on Sept. 3 against Indiana State. The solid setting has led the Raiders to the No. 53 mark nationally with a 13.42 kills/set average, while their 37.00 attacks/set ratio is No. 20. Defensively, Wright State is No. 10 nationally with a 17.24 digs/set average, led by Jenna Story’s 5.58 digs/set (No. 4 nationally) and her 184 total digs (No. 12 nationally).

SEEING DOUBLE-DOUBLE

Callie Martin has recorded three double-doubles this fall through eight matches, and currently has double-doubles in 12 of her last 20 matches overall dating back to last season. She enters the weekend with 16 career double-doubles, all coming in 2021 or 2022.