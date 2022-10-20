Volleyball hosts Syracuse and Boston College – Clemson Tigers Official Athletics Site

Clemson (11-9, 2-6 ACC) hosts Syracuse and Boston College

MATCH SETUPS

🆚 Opponent: vs. Syracuse

vs. Syracuse 🗓 Date/Time: Friday, October 21 • 7 p.m

Friday, October 21 • 7 p.m 📍 Venue: Clemson, SC | Jervey Gym

Clemson, SC | Jervey Gym 📺 Watch: ACCNX

ACCNX 📊 Stats: Live Stats

Clemson: Roster | Schedule | Match Notes (PDF)

PREVIEW

Clemson hosts Syracuse and Boston College in this week’s ACC Matchup

The Tigers take an 11-9 overall record and 2-6 ACC record into the weekend after dropping a five-set match at Duke last Sunday

As a team, Clemson is 34th in team assists (950) in the NCAA and 41st in team kills (1,021)

In the ACC, the Tigers hold the top spot in digs (1,165) and total attacks (2,758) as of October 17

DIGGING DEVAN

Sophomore Devan Taylor has started at libero in every match this season

The sophomore set a new career-high with 29 digs to open ACC play this season against Virginia Tech

Taylor finished with 28 digs against South Carolina and has tallied 14 double-digit dig matches this season

Against Austin Peay, Taylor tallied 27 digs and has tallied 20+ digs in seven matches this season

She leads the team and the conference with 349 total digs and is 39th in the NCAA

CAM CAN

Junior Camryn Hannah has been Clemson’s go-to Attacker since she stepped onto campus in 2020 and owns the role well

Hannah is third in the conference in kills (277), fifth in points (306), seventh in kills per set (3.69) and eighth in points per set (4.08)

She’s tallied at least 20 attacks in 17 matches this season and had 14 matches with double-digit kills

DEFENSE DRIVEN

Joining Devan Taylor in the back row has been junior Cate Long and freshmen Becca Micelle and Mia McGrath

and freshmen Becca Micelle and Mia McGrath Between the four of them, they tallied 453 digs through non-conference play – the most by four players, excluding a setter, through the non-conference schedule since 2018 (481)

The four of them currently have 754 of Clemson’s 1,165 digs

The 1,165 digs lead the conference and sits 65th in the NCAA

CONSTANT CLARK

Senior Ani Clark has owned a starting spot with the Tigers for the past four seasons

She has dominated the net clocking 205 career blocks, including 46 Solo blocks, to average 0.69 per set

This season, she has 31 total blocks and had a season-high six blocks (two solo, four assisted) at Notre Dame

Clark also has 496 kills on her career (117 in 2022) with a season-high 12 tallied against Austin Peay, Presbyterian and South Carolina

SLAVIK ASSISTS

Senior Mckenna Slavik has been the quarterback of Clemson volleyball’s offense for the past four seasons

Slavik sits seventh on Clemson’s career assist list with 3,434 total assists, 256 assists behind the sixth-place holder

This season, Slavik has 673 assists to sit third in the conference and 77th in the NCAA – she is also third in the conference with 10.04 assists per set (56th in the NCAA)

She has clocked a single-game high of 52 kills on six occasions throughout her career, including two this season

For complete coverage of the Clemson volleyball team, follow @ClemsonVB on Twitter and Instagram, and @ClemsonVolleyball on Facebook.