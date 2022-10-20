Volleyball hosts Syracuse and Boston College – Clemson Tigers Official Athletics Site

Clemson (11-9, 2-6 ACC) hosts Syracuse and Boston College

MATCH SETUPS

  • 🆚 Opponent: vs. Syracuse
  • 🗓 Date/Time: Friday, October 21 • 7 p.m
  • 📍 Venue: Clemson, SC | Jervey Gym
  • 📺 Watch: ACCNX
  • 📊 Stats: Live Stats

Clemson: Roster | Schedule | Match Notes (PDF)

PREVIEW

  • Clemson hosts Syracuse and Boston College in this week’s ACC Matchup
  • The Tigers take an 11-9 overall record and 2-6 ACC record into the weekend after dropping a five-set match at Duke last Sunday
  • As a team, Clemson is 34th in team assists (950) in the NCAA and 41st in team kills (1,021)
  • In the ACC, the Tigers hold the top spot in digs (1,165) and total attacks (2,758) as of October 17

DIGGING DEVAN

  • Sophomore Devan Taylor has started at libero in every match this season
  • The sophomore set a new career-high with 29 digs to open ACC play this season against Virginia Tech
  • Taylor finished with 28 digs against South Carolina and has tallied 14 double-digit dig matches this season
  • Against Austin Peay, Taylor tallied 27 digs and has tallied 20+ digs in seven matches this season
  • She leads the team and the conference with 349 total digs and is 39th in the NCAA

CAM CAN

  • Junior Camryn Hannah has been Clemson’s go-to Attacker since she stepped onto campus in 2020 and owns the role well
  • Hannah is third in the conference in kills (277), fifth in points (306), seventh in kills per set (3.69) and eighth in points per set (4.08)
  • She’s tallied at least 20 attacks in 17 matches this season and had 14 matches with double-digit kills

DEFENSE DRIVEN

  • Joining Devan Taylor in the back row has been junior Cate Long and freshmen Becca Micelle and Mia McGrath
  • Between the four of them, they tallied 453 digs through non-conference play – the most by four players, excluding a setter, through the non-conference schedule since 2018 (481)
  • The four of them currently have 754 of Clemson’s 1,165 digs
  • The 1,165 digs lead the conference and sits 65th in the NCAA

CONSTANT CLARK

  • Senior Ani Clark has owned a starting spot with the Tigers for the past four seasons
  • She has dominated the net clocking 205 career blocks, including 46 Solo blocks, to average 0.69 per set
  • This season, she has 31 total blocks and had a season-high six blocks (two solo, four assisted) at Notre Dame
  • Clark also has 496 kills on her career (117 in 2022) with a season-high 12 tallied against Austin Peay, Presbyterian and South Carolina

SLAVIK ASSISTS

  • Senior Mckenna Slavik has been the quarterback of Clemson volleyball’s offense for the past four seasons
  • Slavik sits seventh on Clemson’s career assist list with 3,434 total assists, 256 assists behind the sixth-place holder
  • This season, Slavik has 673 assists to sit third in the conference and 77th in the NCAA – she is also third in the conference with 10.04 assists per set (56th in the NCAA)
  • She has clocked a single-game high of 52 kills on six occasions throughout her career, including two this season

