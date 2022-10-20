Volleyball hosts Syracuse and Boston College – Clemson Tigers Official Athletics Site
Clemson (11-9, 2-6 ACC) hosts Syracuse and Boston College
MATCH SETUPS
- 🆚 Opponent: vs. Syracuse
- 🗓 Date/Time: Friday, October 21 • 7 p.m
- 📍 Venue: Clemson, SC | Jervey Gym
- 📺 Watch: ACCNX
- 📊 Stats: Live Stats
Clemson: Roster | Schedule | Match Notes (PDF)
PREVIEW
- Clemson hosts Syracuse and Boston College in this week’s ACC Matchup
- The Tigers take an 11-9 overall record and 2-6 ACC record into the weekend after dropping a five-set match at Duke last Sunday
- As a team, Clemson is 34th in team assists (950) in the NCAA and 41st in team kills (1,021)
- In the ACC, the Tigers hold the top spot in digs (1,165) and total attacks (2,758) as of October 17
DIGGING DEVAN
- Sophomore Devan Taylor has started at libero in every match this season
- The sophomore set a new career-high with 29 digs to open ACC play this season against Virginia Tech
- Taylor finished with 28 digs against South Carolina and has tallied 14 double-digit dig matches this season
- Against Austin Peay, Taylor tallied 27 digs and has tallied 20+ digs in seven matches this season
- She leads the team and the conference with 349 total digs and is 39th in the NCAA
CAM CAN
- Junior Camryn Hannah has been Clemson’s go-to Attacker since she stepped onto campus in 2020 and owns the role well
- Hannah is third in the conference in kills (277), fifth in points (306), seventh in kills per set (3.69) and eighth in points per set (4.08)
- She’s tallied at least 20 attacks in 17 matches this season and had 14 matches with double-digit kills
DEFENSE DRIVEN
- Joining Devan Taylor in the back row has been junior Cate Long and freshmen Becca Micelle and Mia McGrath
- Between the four of them, they tallied 453 digs through non-conference play – the most by four players, excluding a setter, through the non-conference schedule since 2018 (481)
- The four of them currently have 754 of Clemson’s 1,165 digs
- The 1,165 digs lead the conference and sits 65th in the NCAA
CONSTANT CLARK
- Senior Ani Clark has owned a starting spot with the Tigers for the past four seasons
- She has dominated the net clocking 205 career blocks, including 46 Solo blocks, to average 0.69 per set
- This season, she has 31 total blocks and had a season-high six blocks (two solo, four assisted) at Notre Dame
- Clark also has 496 kills on her career (117 in 2022) with a season-high 12 tallied against Austin Peay, Presbyterian and South Carolina
SLAVIK ASSISTS
- Senior Mckenna Slavik has been the quarterback of Clemson volleyball’s offense for the past four seasons
- Slavik sits seventh on Clemson’s career assist list with 3,434 total assists, 256 assists behind the sixth-place holder
- This season, Slavik has 673 assists to sit third in the conference and 77th in the NCAA – she is also third in the conference with 10.04 assists per set (56th in the NCAA)
- She has clocked a single-game high of 52 kills on six occasions throughout her career, including two this season
