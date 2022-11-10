Volleyball Hosts Southern Miss to Round Out Regular Season

Old Dominion (11-14, 6-6 Sun Belt) vs. Southern Miss (17-9, 9-5 Sun Belt)

Game Info – Thursday, Nov. 10 at 6:30 pm EST & Friday, Nov. 11 at 6:30 pm EST

Location – ODU Volleyball Center (Norfolk, Va.)

Stream – ESPN+ (Friday)

Live Stats – Click Here

NORFOLK, Va. – Old Dominion volleyball concludes the regular season at home as the Monarchs host Southern Miss for a pair of Sun Belt Conference matches on Thursday and Friday at the ODU Volleyball Center. It will be the first time the two programs have met on the court.

Friday’s match will be streamed on ESPN+ and live stats will be available for both contests. Friday also marks Senior Day for the Monarchs as the team will recognize its senior class before first serve.

About ODU

The Monarchs (11-14, 6-6 Sun Belt) picked up a pair of 3-1 wins at Georgia State last Friday and Saturday. It marked the second conference series sweep of the season for ODU and Anna Burkhardt was named the league’s Defensive Player of the Week on Tuesday after tallying 38 digs (4.75 per set) with a .951 serve receive percentage against the Panthers.

Myah Conway enters the series with a team-high 302 kills and needs three more to reach 500 for her career. Ashley Peroe is also approaching a career milestone as she’s just two kills shy of 300. The Virginia Beach, Virginia native is currently second on the team with 167 kills this season, and Bailey Burgess is third at 150. Teresa Atilano has 742 assists and is the team’s best server with 34 aces, while Jamie Bissmeyer and Burgess have both served 21.

On defense, Bissmeyer and Burkhardt have recorded 242 and 206 digs, respectively. At the net, Burgess owns 89 blocks, Conway is next with 71 and Hailey Duncan is third at 69. As a team, the Monarchs are fourth in the league with 2.29 blocks per set and fifth with 211 total blocks.

About Southern Miss

The Golden Eagles (17-9, 9-5 Sun Belt) made the trip to Lafayette, Louisiana last week and split their conference series with the Ragin’ Cajuns. After the hosts took the first match 3-1, Southern Miss won the second match in five sets thanks to a 15-9 tally in the decisive set.

Mia Wesley is the top Attacker for Southern Miss with 466 kills, her 4.74 Kills per set a league best. Cara Atkinson ranks second on the team with 226 and Cailin Demps is third at 135. Kenzie Smith has primary setter duties and is second in the conference with 1047 assists (10.68 per set). Wesley is also the top server in the Sun Belt with 66 aces (0.67 per set). Defensively, Megan Harris Anchors the back row with 431 digs while Atkinson leads the blocking effort with 67.

Southern Miss ranks 24th in the Nation with 177 team service aces and is also 28th with 1.81 aces per set.

Up Next

The 2022 Sun Belt Conference Volleyball Championship will be played on Nov. 16-20 at the Foley Sports Tourism Complex in Foley, Alabama. The Championship bracket will be announced this Saturday at 4 pm EST.