Volleyball Hosts SoCon Regular Season Champ ETSU in Home Finale on Wednesday

CHATTANOOGA – The Chattanooga Mocs volleyball team wraps up its home schedule for the 2022 season when they play host to Rival and Southern Conference regular season Champion ETSU on Wednesday night inside Maclellan Gymnasium. First serve is slated for 6 pm ET on ESPN+.

Chattanooga (15-14, 9-5 SoCon) is coming off a pair of wins last weekend in which they downed UNCG in straight sets on Friday before earning a 3-1 win over Western Carolina on Saturday to move into a tie for third place . The Mocs are in search of locking up 10 SoCon wins for the first time since 2016 and improving on their final standing.

ETSU (19-7, 13-1 SoCon) earned the 2022 SoCon regular season title Outright after picking up similar wins over Western Carolina (3-1) and UNCG (3-1) last weekend. The Bucs only SoCon loss this season was provided by the Mocs back on October 12 in come-from-behind fashion.

More match information and notes are below.

PROMOTIONS

Wednesday · Club Night · UTC Clubs are encouraged to attend

ADMISSION

Admission is FREE for all spectators. Fans may enter Maclellan Gym through the Vine Street entrance. Parking is available in the Mocs Alumni Drive Parking Garage (formerly known as E. 5th Street) across from Maclellan Gym. In an effort to enhance Spectator safety and align with national best-practices, the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga Athletics Department has a clear bag policy for home games in all of its athletics facilities. For more information and guidelines, please visit the informative page here.

MATCH INFO

Wednesday, Nov. 9 · 6PM ET · Chattanooga (15-14, 9-5 SoCon) vs. ETSU (19-7, 13-1 SoCon)

Coverage Link: Live Stats | ESPN+

SERIES HISTORY

ETSU All-Time: 34-41 · Home: 18-15 · Streak: W2 · Last 10: 2-8

INSIDE THE SERIES

Chattanooga earned its first win in Johnson City since 2015 back on October 12 after earning a reverse 3-2 sweep, handing Rival ETSU its first, and only, Southern Conference loss of the season. UTC has also won the last two meetings, both in five sets, after dropping the previous 10 meetings.

WEEKEND RECAP

Chattanooga (15-14, 9-5 SoCon) continued its stellar record in home matches this season after downing UNCG 3-0 on Friday and Western Carolina 3-1 on Saturday. The win over the Catamounts snapped a seven-match losing skid to WCU and moved the Mocs into a tie for third place in the SoCon regular season standings with just two matches left on the slate.

GALLENTINE SETS RECORD

Sophomore libero Paige Gallentine broke a program record with her sixth career Southern Conference Defensive Player of the Week award on Monday. No other Moc had received the conference’s Weekly Laurel more than five times in a career.

WHERE GALLENTINE RANKS

Paige Gallentine currently leads the Southern Conference and Ranks 19th in NCAA Division I volleyball in total digs with 505. She has moved into eighth place all-time on the UTC digs Leaderboard with 1,354 career digs, 46 digs shy of tying Megan Kaufman (17-20) for seventh.

SENIOR SEND OFF THE RIGHT WAY

Chattanooga recognized its senior class last weekend in Maclellan Gymnasium and sent the Seniors home with a memorable two-match sweep during Senior Weekend. Two seniors, Natalie Tyson and Sydney Hall, each finished with 15 kills during Senior Day on Saturday.

HOME COURT ADVANTAGE

Chattanooga is now 10-2 this season inside Maclellan Gymnasium following this past weekend’s two-match sweep over UNCG and WCU. The 10 home wins are the most since 13 in 2016.

ABOUT GO MOCS APP

The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga Athletics Department, in partnership with From Now On, has launched a free app that gives fans easy access to the Mocs information they want most. The ‘Go Mocs’ app presented by FirstBank provides users with live stats, game day information, ticket purchasing, and exclusive Mocs content all in one place. It also includes push notifications, so fans are always the first to know score updates, breaking news and promotional offers.

FOLLOW CHATTANOOGA VOLLEYBALL

Follow @GoMocsVB on Twitter & @GoMocsVolleyball is Instagram for the most up-to-date information and news regarding Chattanooga volleyball.

GoMocs.com is the official website of the Chattanooga Mocs. Buy officially licensed gear in our online store. The Mocs can also be followed on their official website Facebook page or on Twitter. Find out how to join the Mocs Club and support more than 300 student-athletes by clicking here.