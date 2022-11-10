Volleyball Hosts SEMO for Regular Season Finale and Senior Day
MOREHEAD, Ky. — Looking to jockey for a top-three seed in the OVC Tournament, Morehead State volleyball hosts Southeast Missouri Friday and Saturday on the league’s final regular-season weekend. Both teams sit at 9-7 and could jump into the third seed with wins. Friday begins at 6 pm ET with Saturday at 2 pm
Saturday is senior day, and MSU will recognize outgoing student-athletes Bridget Bessler, Kinsey McAfee, Abby Hulsman and Andrea Grimesplus a student assistant Peyton Kennedy and former Eagle Olivia Montelisciani, who returns for her senior day after finishing playing in 2021.
2022 RECORDS
MOR: 13-14 (9-7 OVC) | SEMO: 14-13 (9-7 OVC)
SERIES RECORD
SEMO leads the series 34-23 | Morehead State owns a 14-11 all-time record vs. SEMO at home | SEMO has won the last five in the series
NOTABLE
Peyton Kennedy
Injuries limited Peyton’s court time, but she has played a valuable support role this year. She is an accomplished student who is a three-time OVC Commissioner’s Honor Roll member and has won the OVC Academic Medal of Honor.
OVC Tournament scenarios
– If SEMO and MSU split this weekend and are tied at 10-8, the difference in total set scores would break the tiebreaker.
– If the Eagles are in a three-way tie with SEMO and Eastern Illinois at 10-8, MSU would receive the highest seed based on a 3-1 aggregate record against the other two.
– The same goes if Tennessee State is also 10-8 and there is a four-way tie. MSU still would get the highest seed.