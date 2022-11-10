Volleyball Hosts SEMO for Regular Season Finale and Senior Day

SCHEDULE PAGE (LINKS TO LIVE VIDEO AND STATS)

MOREHEAD, Ky. — Looking to jockey for a top-three seed in the OVC Tournament, Morehead State volleyball hosts Southeast Missouri Friday and Saturday on the league’s final regular-season weekend. Both teams sit at 9-7 and could jump into the third seed with wins. Friday begins at 6 pm ET with Saturday at 2 pm

Saturday is senior day, and MSU will recognize outgoing student-athletes Bridget Bessler , Kinsey McAfee , Abby Hulsman and Andrea Grimes plus a student assistant Peyton Kennedy and former Eagle Olivia Montelisciani, who returns for her senior day after finishing playing in 2021.

2022 RECORDS

MOR: 13-14 (9-7 OVC) | SEMO: 14-13 (9-7 OVC)

SERIES RECORD

SEMO leads the series 34-23 | Morehead State owns a 14-11 all-time record vs. SEMO at home | SEMO has won the last five in the series

NOTABLE

Bridget Ranks third in career assists at Morehead State and could become just the third setter in program history to record more than 4,000 career assists. She owns the program record for OVC Setter of the Week Awards with 14. Bessler is also a three-time First-Team All-Ohio Valley Conference honoree and could become just the third player in program history to earn four First-Team All-Conference accolades. She has played in 104 matches in her career. Abby Hulsman

Abby has appeared in 103 career matches and has 879 career kills and 79 career blocks. She also has more than 300 career digs. Abby was a Second-Team All-OVC selection in the spring 2021 season. She has 47 career matches with double-digit kills. Andrea Grimes

Andrea is set to appear in more than 100 matches in her career with the upcoming OVC Tournament. She has totaled more than 500 career digs and more than 60 career aces. Grimes has 20 career matches with double-digit digs. Kinsey McAfee

Kinsey has appeared in 27 career matches and is making her senior year the best. She had a career high 11 kills last weekend at UT Martin. Olivia Montelisciani