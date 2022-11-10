Volleyball Hosts SEMO for Regular Season Finale and Senior Day

MOREHEAD, Ky. — Looking to jockey for a top-three seed in the OVC Tournament, Morehead State volleyball hosts Southeast Missouri Friday and Saturday on the league’s final regular-season weekend. Both teams sit at 9-7 and could jump into the third seed with wins. Friday begins at 6 pm ET with Saturday at 2 pm

Saturday is senior day, and MSU will recognize outgoing student-athletes Bridget Bessler, Kinsey McAfee, Abby Hulsman and Andrea Grimesplus a student assistant Peyton Kennedy and former Eagle Olivia Montelisciani, who returns for her senior day after finishing playing in 2021.

2022 RECORDS
MOR: 13-14 (9-7 OVC) | SEMO: 14-13 (9-7 OVC)

SERIES RECORD
SEMO leads the series 34-23 | Morehead State owns a 14-11 all-time record vs. SEMO at home | SEMO has won the last five in the series

NOTABLE

Bridget Ranks third in career assists at Morehead State and could become just the third setter in program history to record more than 4,000 career assists. She owns the program record for OVC Setter of the Week Awards with 14. Bessler is also a three-time First-Team All-Ohio Valley Conference honoree and could become just the third player in program history to earn four First-Team All-Conference accolades. She has played in 104 matches in her career.

Abby Hulsman

Abby has appeared in 103 career matches and has 879 career kills and 79 career blocks. She also has more than 300 career digs. Abby was a Second-Team All-OVC selection in the spring 2021 season. She has 47 career matches with double-digit kills.

Andrea Grimes

Andrea is set to appear in more than 100 matches in her career with the upcoming OVC Tournament. She has totaled more than 500 career digs and more than 60 career aces. Grimes has 20 career matches with double-digit digs.

Kinsey McAfee

Kinsey has appeared in 27 career matches and is making her senior year the best. She had a career high 11 kills last weekend at UT Martin.

Olivia Montelisciani

Olivia finished her playing career in 2021 as a member of the 1,000-dig club. She finished with 1,068 career digs, which ranks 21stSt in program history. She also landed more than 100 career aces and handed out more than 150 career assists.

Peyton Kennedy
Injuries limited Peyton’s court time, but she has played a valuable support role this year. She is an accomplished student who is a three-time OVC Commissioner’s Honor Roll member and has won the OVC Academic Medal of Honor.

OVC Tournament scenarios
– If SEMO and MSU split this weekend and are tied at 10-8, the difference in total set scores would break the tiebreaker.

– If the Eagles are in a three-way tie with SEMO and Eastern Illinois at 10-8, MSU would receive the highest seed based on a 3-1 aggregate record against the other two.

– The same goes if Tennessee State is also 10-8 and there is a four-way tie. MSU still would get the highest seed.

