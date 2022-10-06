Volleyball Hosts No. 23 UCF, South Florida

HOUSTON – The University of Houston volleyball team will host a nationally-ranked UCF team in the Fertitta Center on Friday for a 7 pm first serve, followed by South Florida visiting Houston for a Sunday match at 1 pm

RV HOUSTON (13-2, 4-0 The American) vs. No. 23 UCF (12-0, 4-0 The American), South Florida (6-8, 0-2 The American) Dates | Time Friday, Oct. 7 vs. UCF at 7 pm | Sunday, Oct. 9 vs. South Florida at 1 p.m Opponents UCF (12-0, 4-0 The American) and South Florida (6-8, 0-2 The American) Location October 7 and 9 at the Fertitta Center, Houston, Texas Live Stream ESPN+ | Friday vs. UCF, Sunday vs. South Florida Live Stats UHStats.com Game Notes Houston

QUICK HITS

The Cougars are receiving votes in the AVCA Coaches Poll for the fourth-straight week and checked in at No. 19 in the NCAA’s initial RPI release on Monday.

Senior Abbie Jackson was named to the Honor Roll after recording 39 kills with a .300 hitting percentage last week. She also moved up to No. 2 on Houston’s career services aces list and now has 128.

Houston's nonconference strength of schedule ranks 15th nationally, and is the toughest schedule in The American.

Theut set career-highs in kills in three straight matches against Oregon State (16), South Alabama (19) and Mississippi State (20).

Jackson ranks second all-time at Houston with 128 total aces. The school record is 140 aces. On other record lists, Tullos is 55 total and five Solo blocks from moving up to No. 2 on each respective list.

Texas, Mississippi State, Rice, South Alabama and two matches against conference foe UCF make up the five 2021 NCAA Tournament teams the Cougars will match up against in 2022.

The 31-match slate features seven teams that won 20-plus matches in 2021, and four that won 25-plus. UCF and Texas each won 27 matches in 2021.

The Cougars return six of their seven starters in 2022 including all four The American All-Conference selections and All-American and AAC Libero of the Year, Kate Georgiades .

SERIES HISTORY

Houston record vs UCF 12-13

H/A/N Breakdown 6-6 | 6-6 | 0-1

Last meeting Mon, 2-3, 11/26/21, Home

Streak UCF, 1

Houston record vs South Florida 8-8

H/A/N Breakdown 3-5 | 5-3 | 0-0

Last meeting W, 3-0, 11/24/21, Home

Streak Houston, 3

