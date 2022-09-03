Volleyball Hosts Mizzou Invitational – University of Missouri Athletics

COLUMBIA, Mo. – Mizzou Volleyball (1-3) opens up its home portion of the schedule by hosting the Mizzou Invitational on Fri., Sept. 2 and Sat., Sept. 3, inside the inside Hearnes Arena

The weekend features Friday matches against Abilene Christian at 12:30 pm CT and Missouri State at 5:30 pm, as well as a Saturday bout against Northwestern State. First serve is set for 12:30 pm

All the Tigers matches will stream on SECN+.

SERIES SNAPSHOT

Mizzou is 8-42 all-time against Missouri State. This marks the first regular season meeting since 1998, the Tigers defeated the Bears 3-1 in the NCAA tournament in 2015.

Mizzou meets Northwestern State for the first time since 2014 and just the second time ever. The Tigers fell 3-0 in the previous meeting.

Mizzou meets Abilene Christian for the first time in school history this weekend

MIZZOU NOTABLES

In the opening match of the season Mizzou’s recorded 16 blocks which was the most in a match for the Tigers’ since the team had 17 against Towson Sept. 7, 2018.

Senior Leandra Mangual-Duran recorded a career-high 26 digs against South Dakota.

Sophomore Kaylee Cox recorded a double-double against Northern Kentucky. It was the ninth for Cox. Dating back to the end of the 2021 season, Cox has five consecutive double-doubles

recorded a double-double against Northern Kentucky. It was the ninth for Cox. Dating back to the end of the 2021 season, Cox has five consecutive double-doubles Freshman Riley Buckley had 25-plus assists in each of the three matches’ last weekend. Buckley leads the Tigers in assists with a combined 120 assists.

WEEKEND SCHEDULE

Friday

10:00 AM Missouri State vs. Northwestern State

12:30 PM Mizzou vs. Abilene Christian

3 PM Abilene Christian vs. Northwestern State

5:30 PM Mizzou vs. Missouri State

Saturday

10 AM Missouri State vs. Abilene Christian

12:30 PM Mizzou vs. Northwestern State

