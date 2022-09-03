Volleyball Hosts Mizzou Invitational – University of Missouri Athletics
COLUMBIA, Mo. – Mizzou Volleyball (1-3) opens up its home portion of the schedule by hosting the Mizzou Invitational on Fri., Sept. 2 and Sat., Sept. 3, inside the inside Hearnes Arena
The weekend features Friday matches against Abilene Christian at 12:30 pm CT and Missouri State at 5:30 pm, as well as a Saturday bout against Northwestern State. First serve is set for 12:30 pm
All the Tigers matches will stream on SECN+.
SERIES SNAPSHOT
- Mizzou is 8-42 all-time against Missouri State. This marks the first regular season meeting since 1998, the Tigers defeated the Bears 3-1 in the NCAA tournament in 2015.
- Mizzou meets Northwestern State for the first time since 2014 and just the second time ever. The Tigers fell 3-0 in the previous meeting.
- Mizzou meets Abilene Christian for the first time in school history this weekend
MIZZOU NOTABLES
- In the opening match of the season Mizzou’s recorded 16 blocks which was the most in a match for the Tigers’ since the team had 17 against Towson Sept. 7, 2018.
- Senior Leandra Mangual-Duran recorded a career-high 26 digs against South Dakota.
- Sophomore Kaylee Cox recorded a double-double against Northern Kentucky. It was the ninth for Cox. Dating back to the end of the 2021 season, Cox has five consecutive double-doubles
- Freshman Riley Buckley had 25-plus assists in each of the three matches’ last weekend. Buckley leads the Tigers in assists with a combined 120 assists.
WEEKEND SCHEDULE
Friday
- 10:00 AM Missouri State vs. Northwestern State
- 12:30 PM Mizzou vs. Abilene Christian
- 3 PM Abilene Christian vs. Northwestern State
- 5:30 PM Mizzou vs. Missouri State
Saturday
- 10 AM Missouri State vs. Abilene Christian
- 12:30 PM Mizzou vs. Northwestern State
