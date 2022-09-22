Volleyball Hosts Loyola Chicago to Open Conference Play

WASHINGTON – GW volleyball will welcome Loyola Chicago to the Charles E. Smith Center this weekend for its first conference matchup of the season. First serve for Friday’s match is at 6 pm, and Saturday’s contest is scheduled for 2 pm, with live coverage available via ESPN+.

LAST TIME OUT

The Buff & Blue clinched a Championship at the Sheraton University City Invitational at Penn over the weekend, going 3-0 with wins over Providence, Penn and Temple. In Friday’s doubleheader, GW stormed back to beat the Friars in five sets before a 3-0 sweep of the Quakers that evening. GW is undefeated (3-0) when going five sets with opponents this season. The Buff & Blue finished their dominant weekend with a 3-1 win over the Owls on Saturday.

MIGHTY MYERS

Sophomore outside hitter Brittany Myers put together three consecutive double-figure matches this weekend, earning her a spot on the All-Tournament team alongside MC Daubendiek . Myers tallied 36 kills in GW’s three wins, averaging a .281 hitting percentage. She led GW offensively in back-to-back matches and is now fourth on the team with 81 kills this season, at 2.03 kills/set.

WELCOME TO THE A-10

Friday night will be the first Atlantic 10 match for the Ramblers, who joined the conference this offseason. Loyola Chicago (6-7) leads the A-10 with 658 kills and also boasts the top spot with a .221 hitting percentage. Leading the Ramblers’ offense is junior outside hitter Emily Banitt with 118 kills. Bree Borum, a transfer from Florida Gulf Coast, is fifth in the A-10 with 335 assists and recently set career-highs in kills (8), digs (15), aces (5) and blocks (3) in the Ramblers’ five-set loss to Northwestern.