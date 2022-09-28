Volleyball Hosts Indiana State and Evansville this Weekend

Murray State volleyball stays at home to host Indiana State and Evansville as part of their Missouri Valley Conference campaign, Friday and Saturday.

History

This will be Murray State’s third meeting with Indiana State. First meeting since 2015 where the Racers won 3-0.

The Racers leads the series against the Sycamores 2-0.

Murray State is very familiar with Evansville having played each other 24 times in the past.

The Aces lead the series 17 to 7 and won the last matchup 0-3 in 2021.

Last Showing

Racers dropped a four-set match against Belmont at home.

Bailey DeMier made 42 assists, 10 digs and 6 kills.

made 42 assists, 10 digs and 6 kills. Ella Vogel led the Racers in Kills with 12 followed by Jalya Holcombe with 11.

led the Racers in Kills with 12 followed by Jalya Holcombe with 11. Dahlia Miller led the Racers in digs with 16.

Murray State vs. Indiana State

Friday, September 30 | 6 p.m

Live Stats | ESPN 3

Murray State vs. Evansville

Saturday, October 1 | 5 p.m

Live Stats | ESPN 3

Scouting Indiana State

Record at Glance

Indiana State started their Missouri Valley Conference play with a win against Bradley and a loss to Illinois State.

The Sycamores played a three-set match against the University of Kentucky to end their non-conference play.

Who to watch

Junior Outside Hitter, Kaitlyn Hamilton, is ISU’s leader in Kills with a total of 89 Kills this season.

Mlina Tedrow is the Sycamores top defender with 129 digs.

Emma Kaelin takes the main setter spot as she leads in assists with 159.

Scouting Evansville

Record at Glance

Evansville opened their Missouri Valley Conference play with a win over preseason favorite, Illinois State. They also won their second MVC match against Bradley.

The Aces went 3-11 in their pre-conference matches.

Who to watch