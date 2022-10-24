Volleyball Hosts George Mason – George Washington University Athletics

WASHINGTON – GW volleyball will begin its final week of home matches with a Tuesday night matchup against Revolutionary Rival George Mason. First serve from the Smith Center is set for 7 pm, with live coverage available on ESPN+.

It will be the second meeting between these two teams on Tuesday, with GW earning a five-set win over the Patriots on Oct. 4.

LAST TIME OUT

GW dropped a pair of matches at Dayton this weekend, with a 3-0 loss on Friday and a 3-2 loss on Saturday. Without the services of Liv Womble it’s Friday, first-year Olivia Harrison made the start at opposite and tallied a career-high six kills. On Saturday, Womble re-entered the lineup and registered 12 kills and five blocks. Salem Yohannes led the GW offense with 16 Kills and Bella Bowman paced GW’s backline with 18 digs.

SCOUTING GEORGE MASON

Powered by its most efficient Offensive match of the season, George Mason (6-16, 2-9 A-10) stole one game in its weekend series with Duquesne on Friday. The Patriots then fell to the Dukes 3-0 on Saturday. In Friday’s 3-0 win, the Patriots finished with a season-best .371 hitting percentage with just 11 errors. Mujay Mambu led the Squad with a match-high 12 kills.

Olyvia Kennedy leads Mason with 203 kills this season and Stephanie Der leads the Patriot defense with 296 digs.

LATER THIS WEEK

The Buff & Blue will finish their home slate with a weekend series against Davidson. First serve on Friday is scheduled for 6 pm, followed by a 3 pm start on Saturday for Senior Day.