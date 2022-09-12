Volleyball Hosts Coppin State – George Washington University Athletics

WASHINGTON – GW volleyball is set to host Coppin State on Tuesday at 6 pm at the Smith Center. Live coverage will be available via ESPN+.

LAST TIME OUT

GW went 1-2 this past weekend, picking up a win over Rider (3-2) and dropping matches to Binghamton (0-3) and Georgetown (0-3) as part of Dig the District.

GW and Rider went the distance on Friday night at the Smith Center, trading sets until GW finished off the Broncs in a 15-point fifth set that saw the Buff & Blue tally six kills to earn the win. Liv Womble led the team offensively in each match, recording 32 kills across the weekend to bring her team-leading total of 105, good enough for fourth in the Atlantic 10.

TIERRA TIME

Tierra Porter tallied 17 total blocks (16 BA, 1 BS) in GW’s win vs. Rider, breaking the program record with 16 block assists for most in a five-set match. Porter leads the A-10 with 58 blocks, averaging 1.76/set. The graduate transfer is also third on the team with 47 kills.

SCOUTING COPPIN STATE

Ammaarah Williams and Ashley Roman picked up a pair of MEAC Weekly Awards after helping Coppin State (5-6) to a 3-0 weekend at the ISTAP HBCU Challenge. The Eagles dropped just one set over the weekend to earn wins over Alabama State, Alabama A&M and Alcorn State. Williams is second on the team with 102 kills, while Roman has scooped up 229 digs as the team’s leading libero. Miajavon Coleman is another Offensive Weapon for Coppin State, as the outside hitter leads the Squad with 131 kills, averaging 3.05 kills/set.