Volleyball Hosts Chattanooga, ETSU this Weekend

CULLOWHEE, NC – Western Carolina volleyball Returns to Ingles Court at the Ramsey Center this weekend as the Catamounts host Southern Conference foes Chattanooga on Friday followed by a visit from ETSU on Saturday. The first serve for both matches is scheduled for 6 pm

Admission to all volleyball matches is free of charge with the entrance to the Ramsey Center located on the ground level near the truck tunnel which is adorned by the WCU logo. Both matches will be streamed on ESPN+ (paid subscription required) with free live stats available on CatamountSports.com.

Friday’s match will be the team’s annual Dig Pink match with fans encouraged to wear pink in support of breast cancer awareness. On Saturday, the team will partner with the Center for Domestic Peace in Sylva as they seek to spread awareness about domestic violence. Fans are encouraged to wear purple to Saturday’s match.

The Catamounts enter the weekend at 10-6 overall and 3-1 in league matches after splitting a pair of league road matches against Wofford and The Citadel last weekend. Wofford earned a 3-0 win in Spartanburg on Saturday before the Catamounts took a 3-1 decision in Charleston on Sunday against the Defending SoCon tournament Champion Bulldogs. Merry Gebel led WCU with 10 kills at Wofford and 17 kills at The Citadel.

Chattanooga comes to Cullowhee 7-11 overall and 2-2 in league matches with wins over Furman and Wofford and losses to Mercer and Samford in head Coach Julie Torbett’s first year at the helm. The Mocs are 5-1 at home this season but have managed just a 1-5 mark on the road. Paige Gallentine leads the SoCon and ranks just outside the top 50 nationally with 4.45 digs per set. WCU took both meetings in 2021.

ETSU is 10-6 overall and enters the week as the Lone unbeaten team in SoCon play at 4-0 having earned wins over Wofford, Furman, Samford, and Mercer. The Bucs rank second in the league in blocks per set with 2.12 and Lundyn Coffman is second in the league with 1.02 blocks per set. The teams split the meetings last year with WCU opening league play with a road sweep and ETSU taking a 3-1 win in Cullowhee on Oct. 22.

Following the consecutive home dates, WCU hits the road next week for a pair of matches, traveling to instate conference Rival UNCG on Wednesday at 7 pm followed by a visit to Furman on Friday at 6 pm

