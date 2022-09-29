Volleyball Hosts a Pair of Conference Foes This Weekend

NEW YORK – Columbia volleyball (3-7, 0-1) is back on Broadway this weekend after a four-game road trip around the state of New York. The Lions welcome Yale (9-1, 1-0) to Levien Gymnasium on Friday night for a 7:00 pm start time then they host Brown (0-1, 4-6) on Saturday night at 5:00 pm Yale enters Friday’s match as the top seed in the Ivy League at this early stage of conference play. Brown sits at fifth in the conference standings, one game ahead of Columbia.

The two teams come to Manhattan after facing each other in week one of the conference competition. The Bulldogs are riding a seven-game winning streak, defeating the Bears in five sets on Friday, September 23. For Yale, it was junior outside hitter, Audrey Leak, leading the way on offense with 16 kills. Her performance earned her Ivy League Player of the Week honors. For Brown, Beau Vanderlaan had 17 kills, while Sophia Miller had 12 digs and 12 kills.

The Lions defense will be tested this weekend, facing off against the top two leaders in individual kills in the Ivy League. Mila Yarich of Yale sits atop the category with 134. Sophia Miller of Brown is not far behind with 130 total kills.

The Lions come into the weekend looking to get back into the win column. In the conference opener last week, Columbia fell to Cornell in four sets. The Lions came out firing, winning the first set 25-22 despite trailing by four early on. The Big Red responded by winning the next three sets by an average of eight points. Saj McBurrows recorded double-digit kills for the second time this season. Vanessa Pan had 19 digs, giving her 136 on the year, good enough for sixth in the Ivy League. The Lions have been strong at the net, Entering the weekend with the third most blocks in the conference at 66. McBurrows accounts for more than a third of the team’s total blocks with 23.

“We are always excited to play at home. It’s a great environment,” said the head coach Patrick Santiago . “The fans in Levien have been great. It’s exciting to have Yale and Brown, the Defending [Ivy League] champs, here. It should be a great opportunity for us to fight hard.”

After this weekend, Columbia has five more home matches on the docket. Senior day is scheduled for the final match of the season on November 12.