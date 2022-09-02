Volleyball Hosts 19th Rose Hill Classic this Weekend

Schedule Page

Bronx, NY – Fordham volleyball (2-1) welcomes Fairleigh Dickinson (1-2), Niagara (1-2), and Penn (0-0) to the Bronx for this weekend’s 19th Rose Hill Classic. The Rams will kick things off against the Knights at 11 am on Friday and then play the Purple Eagles at 6 pm On Saturday, Fordham will play Penn at 2 pm

All relevant links for Fordham’s matches can be found above. Live stat links are the same for all matches, with or without Fordham, and there will be Streams for the Rams’ latter two matches.

Ramses Challenge

Fordham Athletics has a new fundraising challenge this year across all sports; fans can pledge support for their favorite teams in the Ramses Challenge, making a recurring donation for every set that Fordham Volleyball wins this season! Click here to be a part of the challenge! The Rams won 46 sets last year and are up to 8 so far through three matches!

Coffee with Coach Choi

Head Coach Ian Choi will sit down with players and staff throughout the year to discuss a variety of topics, mostly Fordham volleyball, over coffee. Check out the first episode, featuring the team’s co-captains, Mallory Lipski and Lauren Arzuaga here!

Last Time Out

Fordham battled through two tough opening frames before controlling the third and final frame of a road sweep at St. Francis Brooklyn on Wednesday afternoon. Read all about the season’s first Sweep of the year here.

Audrey Brown Named A-10 Rookie of the Week

The Birmingham, Mich. native dazzled in her opening weekend, notching 40 kills while hitting far and away a team-high .395, 14 digs, and nine blocks, to become the fifth Ram in program history to earn the year’s first conference Weekly Rookie accolade.

Series History

FDU – The Rams lead the all-time series, 7-3, since 1976, one of the program’s first contests. Fordham is 3-1 in the Bronx all-time but fell in four sets in the most recent meeting, in 2014.

Niagara – The Purple Eagles lead, 3-2, all-time since 1991. The Rams won twice in 2006-07 but fell in four sets in the most recent meeting, in 2015.

Penn – The two schools have met just once, a three-set win by the Quakers at home in 2002.

2021 Season Review

Fordham made program history last November when it won multiple Atlantic 10 Championship matches and made the final, finishing runner-up, all firsts for the Rams. The Rams finished 10-20 overall and 5-11 in conference play, taking the sixth seed and defeating Saint Louis and VCU to set up a date with Champion Dayton. Whitley Moody was named Second Team All-Conference while the duo of Megan Brzozowski and Mallory Lipski earned spots on the All-Championship squad.

2022 Season Preview

The Rams saw four Rams graduate, including Bella Ureña , who had the second-most kills on the team a year ago, and two others depart the program, but return a large chunk of the team’s production while adding a five-player recruiting class. Meanwhile, on the sidelines, Alyssa Kaufman was elevated to associate head coach after three years with the program.

Fordham has an 11-match nonconference slate, featuring the 19th Rose Hill Classic as well as tournaments at North Dakota and Yale. The 2022 conference schedule features 18 matches with all but two taking place as a two-match series either home or away on Fridays and Saturdays. Only the series against Rhode Island is a home & home. New A-10 addition, Loyola Chicago, will host the Rams on September 30th and October 1St. The 2022 Atlantic 10 Championship will be hosted by Saint Louis.

USMC/AVCA Team Academic Award

For the third straight year and fourth time in the last five years, the Rams earned a United States Marine Corps/American Volleyball Coaches Association Team Academic award, holding a 3.3 GPA or above for the entire 2021-22 academic year. 12 student-athletes also saw placement on the Atlantic 10 Commissioner’s Honor Roll, which requires a 3.0 GPA or better for the year.

Atlantic 10 Preseason Poll

The league’s head coaches voted on the annual preseason poll and Fordham was picked to finish seventh. Dayton was selected to successfully defend its title, garnering eight first-place votes, with VCU getting the other two votes and picked second, followed by newcomers Loyola Chicago in third.

Next Up

Fordham heads out to Grand Forks, North Dakota for the UND Classic and will take on the Fighting Hawks as well as Montana State next Friday and Saturday.