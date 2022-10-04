Volleyball Hopes Return Home Provides Winning Spark; Eagles Host TSU Thursday & Friday

SCHEDULE PAGE (LINKS TO LIVE VIDEO AND STATS)

MOREHEAD, Ky. — Morehead State’s volleyball team is hoping a return home this week will provide a winning spark. Coming off back-to-back 3-0 setbacks at SIUE, the Eagles host Tennessee State Thursday and Friday. Both matches are at 6 pm ET.

Both matches can be seen live on ESPN+ with Dean Hardin behind the mic.

2022 RECORDS

MOR: 6-9 (2-2 OVC) | TSU: 8-10 (2-3 OVC)

SERIES RECORD

MOR leads 60-13 | MOR has won 9 straight in the series | TSU’s last win in Morehead was on Oct. 8, 2016 (3-2) | MOR is 34-3 all-time against TSU at home

NOTABLE

– Senior setter Bridget Bessler continues to sit in fourth place in career assists at Morehead State, with 3,389. Bessler’s 9.64 assists per set ranks first in the league after two weekends of play.

– Freshman ME Hargan continues to lead all OVC true freshmen in kills per set. She is averaging 2.61 kills per set. She also has seven matches where she hit .250 or higher.

– The only seasons that TSU has defeated the Eagles on MSU’s home floor (Wetherby Gym in this case) were 2005, 2006 and 2016. MSU is 34-3 all-time against the Tigers at home.

– The matches feature two of the league’s top 10 successful hitters. MSU’s Abby Hulsman (2.86/set) Ranks eighth in kills, while TSU’s Johanna Alcanterra (3.59) Ranks second.

– Irene Wogenstahl Ranks seventh in the league in blocks with nearly one per set (0.98). Wogenstahl turned in one of the best blocking efforts in school history against Lindendwood.