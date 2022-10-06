Volleyball hits the road for matches at Dartmouth and Harvard

PROVIDENCE, RI – Brown volleyball is back on the road for two games this weekend as Ivy League play continues for the Bears. Brown will travel to Dartmouth on Friday (Oct. 7) and finish up the trip against Harvard on Saturday (Oct. 8).

Both games of the weekend will be streamed on ESPN+.

ABOUT BROWN

The Bears made quick work of both Cornell and Columbia last weekend, winning both matches in three sets. Brown hit a season-best .406 against Cornell and followed that up with the second-best number of the year against Columbia at .358.

has loved Ivy League play as the junior leads the Ivy League with a .518 hitting percentage through the first two weekends of league play. Sheire hit .688 against Cornell before hitting .625 against Columbia. Her performances earned her Ivy League Player of the Week. Sheire has now hit over .600 in four of her last six Ivy League games dating back to last season.

Due to the strong hitting performances last weekend, Brown now leads the Ivy League in league play with a .326 hitting percentage.

The Bears are second in the league in opposing hitting percentage, holding opponents to just .197 hitting. A big factor has been the Bears’ net defense as Brown leads the league with 3.09 blocks per set. Beau Vanderlaan leads the Ivy League at 1.36 per set, followed by Kate Sheire in second (1.27) and Gabby Derrick in third (1.18). Cierra Jenkins is tenth in the league with 0.91 per set.

ABOUT DARTMOUTH

Dartmouth enters the weekend with a 2-1 record in the Ivy League and a 10-3 record overall. The Big Green have wins over Harvard and Penn with the loss coming to Princeton.

Dartmouth leads the Ivy League in overall defense, allowing opponents to hit just .161 on the year. The Big Green are second in the league in both blocks per set (2.49) and digs per set (16.09)

Amelia Gibbs leads Dartmouth’s lineup and the Ivy League with a .384 hitting percentage. Ellie Blain is fifth in the league in Kills per set with 3.32.

ABOUT HARVARD

Harvard is 2-9 on the season and 1-2 in the Ivy League heading into the weekend. Harvard’s two wins have come against Iona and Penn.

Katie Vorheis leads Harvard’s offense with 3.23 kills per set, but no other player on the squad is averaging more than 2.65.

The Crimson are hitting just .182 on the season and are allowing opponents to hit .252 on the year.

Both Olivia Cooper and Ariana White are tied for the team lead with 15 blocks.

INSIDE THE SERIES

Brown swept the season series last year against both Dartmouth and Harvard. The Bears swept both matches against Dartmouth and earned a three-set and a four-set win against the Crimson.