Volleyball heads to Valparaiso and UIC

EVANSVILLE, Ind. – Two road contests are on the schedule this weekend when the University of Evansville volleyball team visits Valparaiso and UIC. Friday’s opener against the Beacons is set for a 6 pm CT start while Saturday’s match versus the Flames will get underway at 5 pm with both matches on ESPN3.

New Record

– It’s Oct. 22, Alondra Vazquez became the all-time program Kills leader, breaking Jessica Kiefer’s record of 1,706

– Vazquez officially set the record in the first set of the home contest against Drake and has continued to add to her number

– Her current tally of 1,735 kills is 6th in MVC history

1) 2,293 Lily Johnson, Missouri State, 2014-17

2) 1,948 Lindsay Stalzer, Bradley, 2002-05

3) 1,919 Michelle Witzke, Missouri State, 1994-97

4) 1,779 Molly O’Brien, UNI, 2000-03

5) 1,773 Chris Rehor, Illinois State, 1985-88

6) 1.735 Alondra Vazquez, Evansville, 2018-

7) 1,725 ​​Cheryl Berg, Indiana State, 1998-01

8) 1,732 Jenny Pavlas, Bradley, 1993-97

9) 1,720 Kate Galer, UNI, 1993-96

10) 1,709 Karlie Taylor, UNI, 2016-19

Top Ten Nationally

– With an average of 4.67 Kills per set, Alondra Vazquez leads the MVC and Ranks 9th in the Nation

– Over the last six matches, Vazquez has upped her efforts even more, posting a mark of 5.39 Kills per frame

– In the home win over Missouri State, Vazquez recorded 31 kills, just one shy of her career-high and the highest total for an MVC player in 2022

Continued Efficiency

– With her season hitting percentage of .360, Madisyn Steele Ranks second in the conference and 60th in the Nation

– In 11 league matches, Steele has seen her average rise even higher to .383

– Steele is third on the team with 1.83 Kills per set and has recorded six or more in 12 of the last 15 contests

– As was the case with her hitting, Steele’s Kills mark is also higher since the MVC Slate began with her average standing at 2.07/set

Contributing In Every Way

– Despite hitting just .094 over the last five matches, Giulia Cardona has found other ways to have a positive impact on the team

– She is playing at the top defensive level of her career averaging 3.00 digs over the previous five contests while posting at least six digs in 10 of the last 11 matches

– Cardona recorded a career-high 24 kills in the road win at Indiana State, besting her previous mark of 23, which came in two contests against Bradley last season