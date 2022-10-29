Volleyball Heads to UAB for Sunday Clash in C-USA Action

CHARLOTTE, NC – Charlotte volleyball Returns to the floor after a week away from competitive action traveling to UAB for a 1:00 pm Matchup on Sunday afternoon.

APPROACHING 1,000

Emani’ Foster will have her first chance to eclipse the 1,000 career kills mark on Sunday needing just 25 to accomplish the feat. Foster will be the 20th player in program history to hit 1,000 when she does so this season.

PAYBACK

Charlotte (8-13, 2-7 C-USA) will be looking for a little Payback on Sunday afternoon after UAB (10-12, 5-5) swept the Niners inside Halton Arena back on September 25th. The win broke the Niners’ four-game win streak against the Blazers who hold a slim 20-14 advantage in the all-time series.

LAST TIME OUT FOR BOTH

The 49ers suffered a 3-0 sweep at the hands of UTEP on Dig Pink last Sunday afternoon. UAB already has one defeat this weekend falling at WKU in straight sets Friday night.

FIVE TO GO

Including Sunday’s match, the 49ers will have just five matches remaining in the regular season as they make their push towards the C-USA Tournament in late November. Sunday’s match at UAB will have live video and stats all available at http://www.charlotte49ers.com.