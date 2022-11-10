Volleyball Heads to Tulsa, Wichita State

HOUSTON – The No. 23 The University of Houston volleyball team hits the road for a pair of matches this weekend, starting with a 7 pm match on Wednesday at Tulsa, followed by a 12 pm battle on Sunday at Wichita State.

#23 HOUSTON (23-2, 14-0 The American) at Tulsa (11-14, 4-9 The American), at Wichita State (13-11, 8-5 The American) Dates | Time Friday, Nov. 11 at Tulsa at 7 pm | Sunday, Nov. 13 at Wichita State at noon Opponents Tulsa (11-14, 4-9 The American) and Wichita State (13-11, 8-5 The American) Location Friday in Tulsa, Okla. | Friday in Wichita, Kan. Live Stream ESPN+ | Friday at TulsaSunday at Wichita State Live Stats UHStats.com Game Notes Houston

QUICK HITS

The Cougars currently sit at No. 23 in the AVCA Poll. Houston entered the poll three weeks ago at No. 24 for the first time since 1994 Prior, the Cougars had received votes for the five straight weeks.

Houston is on a 15 game win streak Entering the week’s matchups. The program’s longest streak of consecutive wins was 17 games in 1994.

Houston’s nonconference strength of schedule ranks 15th nationally, and is the toughest schedule in The American.

Multiple Cougars are moving up career record lists. For full updates on career rankings, see page 8 of the game notes.

Texas, Mississippi State, Rice, South Alabama and two matches against conference foe UCF make up the five 2021 NCAA Tournament teams the Cougars will match up against in 2022. So far, the Cougars have won three of five matches with a rematch against UCF scheduled for Nov. 25 in Orlando.

The 31-match slate features seven teams that won 20-plus matches in 2021, and four that won 25-plus. UCF and Texas each won 27 matches in 2021.

The Cougars return six of their seven starters in 2022 including all four The American All-Conference selections and All-American and AAC Libero of the Year, Kate Georgiades .

. Houston is on the verge of back-to-back 25-win seasons for the first time since 1979-80, when the program played nearly twice as many matches a season than it does now.

SERIES HISTORY

Houston record vs Tulsa 12-22

H/A/N Breakdown 5-11 | 6-11 | 1-0

Last meeting W, 3-0, 10/23/22, Home

Streak Houston, 2

Houston record vs Wichita State 8-3

H/A/N Breakdown 3-1 | 4-1 | 0-1

Last meeting W, 3-2, 10/21/22, Home

Streak Houston, 4

BUY TICKETS

Fans can purchase Houston Volleyball tickets by calling 713-GO-COOGS (462-6647) or by clicking here. The 31-match schedule features 14 contests inside the Fertitta Center.

SUPPORT HOUSTON RISE

I drank Houston Rise, a $150 million fundraising campaign for Houston Athletics dedicated to Championship success in the Big 12 Conference. Every Houston Rise contribution prepares our Cougars to compete and win when we start Big 12 competition in July 2023. Click here to rise and be counted.

JOIN POINT HOUSTON CLUB

Fans can help support the Houston Volleyball program by joining the Point HOUSTON Club. For more information about the Point HOUSTON Club, fans can click here or call Cougar Pride at 713-743-GoUH (4684).

STAY CONNECTED

Fans can receive updates by following @UHCougarVB on Twitter and catch up with the latest news and notes on the team by clicking LIKE on the team’s Facebook page at UHCougarVB. Fans can also follow the team on Instagram at @UHCougarVB.

– UHCougars.com –