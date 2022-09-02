Volleyball Heads To Texas for UTA Classic

PROVIDENCE, RI- The Providence College volleyball team will travel to Arlington, Texas for the UTA Classic on Sept. 2. The Friars open the tournament on Sept. 2 against Texas A&M Commerce at 12:00 pm (ET), and will face North Texas later in the day at 5:00 pm (ET). On Sept. 3, Providence will play a single match against University of Texas-Arlington at 12:00 pm (ET).

SCOUTING THE FRIARS… The Friars enter the tournament 2-1 after the Iona Tournament last weekend. Providence defeated Holy Cross in straight sets and CCSU in four sets. The Friars’ only loss in the tournament came against the host, Iona (3-1). Kayla Grant (Rowlett, Texas) and Brielle Mullally (Garden Grove, Calif.) earned All-Tournament honors.

Shaliyah Rhoden (Rowlett, Texas) leads the team in kills with 31, followed by Grant, who tallied 28 in the Iona tournament with a team-high .421 hitting percentage.

Mackenzie Taylor (Holbrook, NY) has registered a team-high 58 digs. Taylor is ranked second in the BIG EAST in digs.

Sammie Ruggles (North Olmstead, Ohio) has recorded three double-doubles in three matches with a team-high 113 total assists and 44 digs. She currently ranks third in the BIG EAST in assists and sixth in digs.

Mullally is eighth in the BIG EAST in digs after recording 43 on the weekend, with double-digit digs in each match.

SCOUTING THE LIONS… The Lions travel to Arlington, Texas with an 0-3 record after the Amy Svoboda Memorial Classic. The Lions fell to Air Force, Drake and Cal State Northridge.

Sophomore Reese Fetty leads the Lions in kills (22).

Senior Celeste Vela averages seven assists per set, leading the team in assists (70).

Senior Lyric Hebert leads the team in both digs (39) and reception percentage at .952.

SCOUTING THE MEAN GREEN… The Mean Green head to the UTA Classic with a 1-3 record. North Texas recently hosted their own tournament where they defeated Jacksonville University and fell to University of Nevada, Las Vegas and University of Texas Rio Grande Valley. They then took on Stephen F. Austin where they were defeated in four sets.

Junior Treyaunna Rush leads the team with 55 kills on 135 attempts. She is followed by junior Sh’Diamond Holly who registered 38 kills and has a team-high 16 blocks.

Senior Aleeyah Galdeira has recorded 69 digs with a reception percentage of .926.

Sophomore Ceci Harness averages 7.33 assists per set totaling 110 assists on the season.

SCOUTING THE BLAZE… The Blaze head into the tournament 0-3 after falling to UC Davis, Montana and North Dakota at the Ellesyn Invitational.

Junior Alli Wells leads the Blaze in digs (50) after reaching double-digit digs in each of the three matches.

Junior Meredith Fisher averages 1.25 blocks per set, giving her a team-best 15 total blocks. Fisher has also registered 16 kills.

Freshman Sophie Skinner tallied 32 assists to lead the Blaze and added seven digs.

WHAT’S NEXT… The Friars will return home to host The 17th The Annual Friar Volleyball Classic is September 9-10. The tournament will consist of six matches over two days. The teams joining the Friars include Saint Peter’s, NJIT and Holy Cross. Providence will open the tournament against Saint Peter’s on Friday Sept. 9 at 4:30 pm On Saturday, Sept. 10, the Friars will take on NJIT at 1:30 pm before closing the tournament against Holy Cross at 5:30 pm

