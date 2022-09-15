Volleyball Heads to Statesboro for Final Non-Conference Tune Up

CHATTANOOGA — The Chattanooga Mocs volleyball team will compete in its final non-conference tournament of the season this weekend on Friday and Saturday at the GATA Challenge Hosted by Georgia Southern in Statesboro, Ga.

In addition to Chattanooga and Georgia Southern, first-year NCAA Division I programs Queens (NC) and St. Francis (PA) will also be competing this weekend. The Mocs are coming off their fourth win in their last five matches after defeating Asheville 3-1 at home on Wednesday.

CHATTANOOGA SCHEDULE

Friday, September 16

12PM ET – Chattanooga vs. Queens (NC) | STATS

4PM ET – Chattanooga vs. St. Francis (PA) | STATS

Saturday, September 17*

1PM ET – Chattanooga at Georgia Southern | WATCH | STATS

*-game will be LIVE on ESPN+

INSIDE THE SERIES

It’ll mark Chattanooga’s first meeting with both Queens (NC) and St. Francis (PA) this weekend. In addition, the Matchup with Queens (NC) will be the first time in program history facing an opponent whose name begins with the letter ‘Q’.

The Mocs are 23-19 all-time against former SoCon-member Georgia Southern and hold an 11-10 mark on the road. The Eagles have won six of the last ten matchups, including five straight. The two teams first met 30 years ago on October 22, 1992.

ASHEVILLE RECAP

Chattanooga (2-5) picked up its fourth win in its last five matches after defeating UNC Asheville 3-1 (25-23, 25-22, 19-25, 25-14) in non-conference action on Wednesday night inside Maclellan Gym. The win marked UTC’s second over the Bulldogs in a week’s span.

CHATTANOOGA CLASSIC RECAP

Chattanooga put together a solid home tournament performance after finishing the weekend with a 2-1 record, falling to Miami (OH) in a five-set thriller during the title match on Saturday. OH Natalie Tyson and MB Marcelle Baez-Carlo were named to the Chattanooga Classic All-Tournament Team. UTC is 19-7 since 2014 in the event.

FIVE-SET DRAMA

Chattanooga has become familiar with five-set matches so far in the 2022 season. Five of the last eight matches have gone the distance with UTC carrying a 2-3 record over that stretch. The five, five-set matches currently leads the Southern Conference with The Citadel trailing with four.

MILESTONE FOR GALLENTINE

Sophomore libero Paige Gallentine surpassed 1,000 career digs in a Chattanooga uniform during Saturday’s match against Miami (OH). Gallentine has recorded at least 16 digs in the last nine matches and has recorded four 20+ dig matches over that stretch.

