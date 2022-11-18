Volleyball Heads to SoCon Tournament as No. 4 Seed, Opens Against No. 5 Wofford is Friday

CHATTANOOGA — The No. 4 seed Chattanooga Mocs volleyball team is set for the 2022 Southern Conference Championships held this weekend in Greenville, SC, as the Squad prepares for an opening quarterfinal Matchup against No. 5 seed Wofford on Friday morning.

First serve is slated for 11:30 am ET against the Terriers and will be streamed LIVE on ESPN+ through the Watch ESPN and ESPN App platforms.

Chattanooga (16-15) finished the regular season with a 10-6 mark in SoCon play and tied Western Carolina for third in the final standings, the program’s best finish since 2016. The Catamounts earned the in-season tiebreaker of head-to- head sets won and claimed the No. 3 seeds UTC is in search of its first conference tournament win since 2016.

Full weekend preview and information can be found below.

2022 SOUTHERN CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT

MATCH INFO

SoCon Tournament Quarterfinals

Well. 4 Chattanooga (16-15) vs. No. 5 Wofford (16-12)

Friday, Nov. 18 · 11:30am ET

SoCon Tournament Semifinals

Winner vs. No. 1 ETSU/No. 8 Furman – Saturday, Nov. 7:5 p.m. ET

SoCon Tournament Finals

Sunday, Nov. 20, 4 pm ET

MATCH NOTES

INSIDE THE SERIES

Chattanooga leads the all-time series 33-13 and has won the previous three meetings. The Mocs defeated the Terriers twice during the 2022 regular season. The two teams will meet for the first time in the SoCon Tournament on Friday.

WEEKEND RECAP

Chattanooga rounded out the regular season by splitting a pair of matches. The Mocs dropped a 3-0 decision in its home finale to Champion ETSU on Wednesday before picking up its first road SoCon Sweep since 2017 with a 3-0 win at The Citadel on Saturday.

TYSON, GALLENTINE NAMED ALL-SOCON

Graduate outside hitter Natalie Tyson and third-year sophomore libero Paige Gallentine were named to the All-SoCon First and Second Teams, respectively, on Thursday. Tyson ranked second in the SoCon in total kills (415) while Gallentine led the league in total digs (543).

HISTORIC SEASONS FOR TYSON, GALLENTINE

The All-SoCon duo has put together historic campaigns this season offensively and defensively. Tyson is just the third Moc to record 400 or more kills in a season since 2008 while Gallentine’s 500+ digs in consecutive seasons is the first since 2009 and 2010. Currently, Tyson Ranks 27th in NCAA DI in total kills and Gallentine 22nd in total digs.

PRESEASON EXPECTATIONS TURNED OVER

Chattanooga was picked to finish ninth, out of nine teams, in the preseason SoCon coaches poll. First-year UTC head Coach Julie Torbett guided the Mocs to a T-3 finish and a 10-6 record in the SoCon, which are both bests since 2016

