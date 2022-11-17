Volleyball Heads to Saint Louis for First Round of Atlantic 10 Championship

As a team, GW finished among the top five in five different statistical categories in the A-10, points (4th), assists (5th), kills (5th), blocks (1st) and digs (3rd).

Junior opposite Liv Womble paced the GW offense throughout the regular season, finishing with a career-high 324 kills, including a personal-best 20 kills vs. LIU. Womble had eight conference matches where she hit in double figures and finished fourth in the conference with 324 kills, averaging 2.87/set.

In her first season in Buff & Blue, Brittany Myers hit her stride in conference play, finishing second on the team with 268 kills, averaging 2.41 kills/set. Myers had a career-high 20 kills at LIU on Sept. 3, and since then has had 11 matches in double figures.

Sophomore MC Daubendiek had a breakout campaign with 252 kills as GW’s other right-side hitter. Daubendiek had eight games where she hit over .250. In GW’s three-set win over Davidson, Daubendiek had a career-high 15 kills and swung for a .462 hitting percentage.

To assist a GW offense that finished fifth in the A-10 in Kills were GW newcomers Grace Allread and Dilara Elmacioglu. Allread ended the regular season with 606 assists and Elmacioglu tallied 461.

Bella Bowman paced the GW defense for the fifth-consecutive season, scooping up 467 digs to finish fourth in the A-10. Bowman had a season-high 31 in the team’s win over Saint Louis on Oct. 7.

Tierra Porter finished first in the conference at the net with 161 blocks. The fifth-year graduate student averaged 1.34 blocks/set and had a career-high 17 stops in GW’s five-set win over Rider.

SCOUTING THE BILLIKENS

Saint Louis finished with an 18-12 overall record and 10-8 in conference play. Senior middle Blocker Jillian Mattingly and first-year Irmak Gokcen earned the conference’s final pair of Weekly awards. Mattingly ended the regular season leading her team with 259 kills, while Gokcen finished her first regular season with the Billikens with 124 kills on the outside. As a team, Saint Louis finished third in the conference with 1,478 kills, averaging 12.42/set.