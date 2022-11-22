Volleyball heads to Omaha as the BIG EAST’s No. 1 seed

Match Notes (PDF)

MILWAUKEE – The No. 14 Marquette University Women’s volleyball team has earned the No. 1 seed in the 2022 BIG EAST Conference Women’s Volleyball Championship presented by JEEP and will face the Winner of Wednesday’s quarterfinal match between St. John’s and UConn in the semifinals on Friday, Nov. 25 at DJ Sokol Arena in Omaha, Nebraska.

The Golden Eagles earned the tournament’s top seed after sweeping then-No. 11 Creighton on Saturday to stake a share of the league’s regular season title for the second time in as many years. MU won the tiebreaker over the Bluejays by virtue of their 5-3 set record against CU this season.

Friday’s semifinal matches are set to air live on the BIG EAST Digital Network through FloSports, while Saturday’s title match is set for 5 pm Central time on FS2. The Golden Eagles will play in Friday’s first semifinal at 4 pm CT, followed by Creighton and the winner of the Xavier-Butler quarterfinal contest.

Links to live statistics will be available on GoMarquette.com, courtesy of Creighton Athletics.

Well. 14 MARQUETTE (26-2 (17-1), No. 1 seed):

The Golden Eagles earned their second BIG EAST regular season title in as many years after Saturday’s sweep of then-No. 11 Creighton at the Al McGuire Center.

It is their third title overall, after also winning the crown in 2013, the year after the league’s reconfiguration.

Led by BIG EAST Setter of the Year Yadhira Anchante , Marquette boasts the league’s top offense and one of the top-10 nationally. The Golden Eagles enter this weekend fifth in NCAA Division I with a .293 hitting percentage, sixth nationally in kills per set (14.50) and eighth in assists per frame (13.38).

, Marquette boasts the league’s top offense and one of the top-10 nationally. The Golden Eagles enter this weekend fifth in NCAA Division I with a .293 hitting percentage, sixth nationally in kills per set (14.50) and eighth in assists per frame (13.38). MU is also the BIG EAST leader in service aces (1.77 per set is 38th nationally) and ranks second in opponent hitting percentage (.175).

Anchante is joined in the MU lineup by five other All-BIG EAST performers in middle blockers Carsen Murray and Hattie Bray outside hitters Aubrey Hamilton and Jenna Reitsma while right-side hitter Ella Foti joined Bray on the BIG EAST All-Freshman Team.

and outside hitters and while right-side hitter joined Bray on the BIG EAST All-Freshman Team. Hamilton leads the Golden Eagles in kills and points and Murray leads the BIG EAST and ranks sixth nationally in hitting percentage (.427).

Murray is also second in blocks (1.10 per set), while libero Carly Skrabak is third in digs per set with 4.57.

is third in digs per set with 4.57. Marquette, which had to replace five starters from last season, began the year with a win at then-No. 11 Kentucky on Aug. 26 and compiled a 3-2 record against ranked foes in 2022.

MU’s 26 regular season victories are a program record, as are its 17 conference victories.

MARQUETTE BIG EAST TOURNAMENT HISTORY:

The Golden Eagles are 12-13 all-time in the BIG EAST Championship and won the 2013 tournament title in Omaha over Creighton.

Marquette has advanced to the title matchup on seven occasions but is just 1-6 in those matchups.

MU is 4-3 in the four years when the tournament was played at DJ Sokol Arena (2013. 2015, 2018, 2020-21).

ST. JOHN’S (19-12 (10-8), No. 4 seed):

The Red Storm tied for fourth in the league along with UConn and Butler but is just 3-6 after starting league play at 7-2.

The Red Storm is led by All-BIG EAST performers Rachele Rastelli and Giorgia Walther, while outside hitter Lucrezia Lodi earned all-freshman honors.

Rastelli, the BIG EAST Co-Player of the Year in 2021, has tallied 426 Kills (3.74 k/s) while Walther has racked up 371 Kills (3.71 k/s). The pair ranks third and fourth, respectively, in the BIG EAST in kills per set.

SJU is fifth in the BIG EAST hitting at .229, while holding its opponents to a .209 mark.

SERIES WITH ST. JOHN’S: The Golden Eagles own a 24-7 record in the all-time series and have won 12 of the last 13 meetings overall. The Lone MU loss in the last 13 meetings came in the title match of the 2019 BIG EAST tournament at the Al McGuire Center. Marquette swept St. John’s on Oct. 7 in New York as Murray hit .625 with 11 kills and five blocks. MU also posted a Sweep on Oct. 22 in Milwaukee while hitting .323 with a season-high 13 blocks, including nine from Murray.

UCONN (16-13 (10-8), No. 5 seed):

The Huskies tied with St. John’s and Butler for fourth in the league at 10-8 and strung together an eight-game win streak from Oct. 8-Nov. 4.

UConn is led by unanimous All-BIG EAST Selection Caylee Parker, who ranks fifth in the BIG EAST with 3.46 kills per set and total points per set (4.05).

Fellow senior Jasmine Davis is ninth in the BIG EAST with 3.56 points per set and Kennadie Jake-Turner is hitting a team-best .293.

The Huskies rank fourth in the BIG EAST, hitting .231 as a team, while holding their opponents to a mark of .205.

UConn is led by fourth-year head Coach Ellen Herman-Kimball, who played under MU head Coach Ryan Theis at Ohio.

at Ohio. Current MU Assistant Coach Abby Gilleland joined the MU staff this year from UConn, while 2021 MU Volunteer Assistant Coach Peter Netisingha switched benches the opposite direction and is in his first season in Storrs.

SERIES WITH UCONN: Marquette is 10-3 all-time against UConn, including a pair of sweeps this season. The Golden Eagles have won the last eight matchups in the series. In the Sept. 30 matches in Milwaukee, Hamilton led the Golden Eagles with 10 kills, while Reitsma had a career-best six service aces. MU also hit .324 to top UConn in Storrs, led by 13 kills from Hamilton and 12 from Murray.

