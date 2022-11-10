Volleyball heads to face Providence and UConn

Match Notes (PDF)

MILWAUKEE – The No. 17 Marquette University Women’s volleyball team travels to the East Coast this weekend for afternoon matches at Providence on Saturday, Nov. 12 and at UConn on Sunday, Nov. 13.

The Golden Eagles square off with the Friars at Alumni Hall at noon Central time before facing UConn at Gampel Pavilion in Storrs, Connecticut at the same time on Sunday.

Both matches air live on FloSports and links to live statistics will be available on GoMarquette.com, courtesy of Providence and UConn Athletics.

Following this weekend’s matches, the Golden Eagles have just one remaining home weekend on Nov. 18-19 against Xavier and No. 12 Creighton. The Xavier match is Friday, Nov. 18 will serve as the program’s Senior Night.

Well. 17 MARQUETTE (22-2, 13-1 BIG EAST)

The Golden Eagles remain 17th in the latest AVCA Coaches Poll and are 16th in the NCAA RPI rankings.

Sophomore outside hitter Aubrey Hamilton was named to the BIG EAST Conference Weekly Honor Roll on Monday after leading MU to a pair of home sweeps over Georgetown and Villanova. The Hartland, Wisconsin native hit .405 with 4.20 kills per set as MU improved to 13-1 in league play.

was named to the BIG EAST Conference Weekly Honor Roll on Monday after leading MU to a pair of home sweeps over Georgetown and Villanova. The Hartland, Wisconsin native hit .405 with 4.20 kills per set as MU improved to 13-1 in league play. Hamilton leads the Golden Eagles with 275 kills (3.35 per set) on the year, while setter Yadhira Anchante has helped MU hit a BIG EAST-best .289.

has helped MU hit a BIG EAST-best .289. Marquette is second in the league in kills (14.39 per set is sixth nationally), opponent hitting percentage (.172), assists (13.24) and service aces (1.67).

Middle Blocker Carsen Murray leads the league among qualified players in hitting percentage (.403) and is 16th nationally.

leads the league among qualified players in hitting percentage (.403) and is 16th nationally. Anchante is second in assists per frame (10.74) and Murray also ranks first in blocks per set (1.19).

Sweeper Carly Skrabak is fourth in digs per set (4.40).

PROVIDENCE (11-15, 3-11 BIG EAST)

The Friars enter the match against Marquette tied for ninth in the BIG EAST Standings at 3-11 with Villanova.

Sophomore Kayla Grant leads Providence and is seventh in the BIG EAST with a .317 hitting percentage.

Mackenzie Taylor leads the Friars with 454 digs this season and ranks third in the BIG EAST with 4.63 digs per set.

Providence is hitting .162 this season, while allowing opponents to hit .244.

SERIES WITH PROVIDENCE: Marquette is 15-0 all-time against Providence. The Golden Eagles swept the Friars earlier this season on Oct. 1 in Milwaukee with MU middle Blocker Hattie Bray collecting 11 kills on .647 hitting.

UCONN (14-11, 8-6 BIG EAST)

The Huskies fell to first-place Creighton in their previous match on Sunday to snap an eight-game winning streak.

UConn enters the weekend tied for fourth in the BIG EAST standings with St. John’s at 8-6 and welcomes DePaul on Saturday prior to the match with the Golden Eagles.

UConn is led by 2021 All-BIG EAST Selection Caylee Parker, who ranks eighth in the BIG EAST with 3.32 kills per set and is fifth in the BIG EAST in total points per set (3.91).

Fellow senior Jasmine Davis is ninth in the BIG EAST with 3.62 points per set and Kennadie Jake-Turner is hitting a team-best .303.

The Huskies rank third in the BIG EAST, hitting .233 as a team, while holding their opponents to a mark of .207.

UConn is led by fourth-year head Coach Ellen Herman-Kimball, who played under MU head Coach Ryan Theis at Ohio.

at Ohio. Current MU Assistant Coach Abby Gilleland joined the MU staff this year from UConn, while 2021 MU Volunteer Assistant Coach Peter Netisingha switched benches the opposite direction and is in his first season in Storrs.

SERIES WITH UCONN: Marquette is 10-3 all-time against UConn. The Golden Eagles have won the last seven matchups in the series, including a sweep of the Huskies earlier this season on Sept. 30 in Milwaukee. Hamilton led the Golden Eagles with 10 kills in that match, while Jenna Reitsma had a career-best six service aces.

