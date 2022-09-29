Volleyball Heads to Duquesne – George Washington University Athletics

WASHINGTON – GW volleyball will head to Duquesne this weekend for a Friday and Saturday series from UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse in Pittsburgh. First serve on Friday is at 6 pm, and Saturday will be a 4 pm start. Both matches will be available on ESPN+.

LAST TIME OUT

GW opened Atlantic 10 play last weekend with a pair of losses to conference newcomer Loyola Chicago. After a 3-1 setback on Friday night, the two teams won five sets on Saturday, with the Ramblers coming out on top to complete the weekend sweep.

BOWMAN ON THE RISE

Graduate libero Bella Bowman tallied 29 digs last weekend, tying her for second all-time in program history with 1,682 digs. Bowman is fourth in the A-10 with 226 digs this season, averaging 3.96 digs/set.

BLOCK PARTY

As a team, GW is second in the A-10 with 141.5 blocks, averaging 2.48 blocks/set. Tierra Porter continues to lead the conference with 86 total blocks, including 76 block assists and 10 solo blocks. Porter is averaging 1.51 blocks/set and tallied 11 blocks in the conference-opening weekend.

A LOOK AT THE DUKES

Duquesne is 3-11 overall and 0-2 in conference play after dropping its first two A-10 matches to Davidson last weekend. First-year Carsyn Henschen leads the team, and ranks third in the conference, with 156 kills. The Dukes are fifth in the conference with 117.5 blocks, and first-year Ariel Helm leads the team with 48 blocks on the season.