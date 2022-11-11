Volleyball Heads to Charleston for Regular Season Finale at The Citadel

CHATTANOOGA — The Chattanooga Mocs volleyball team looks to end the 2022 regular season on a high note with a Southern Conference road tilt at The Citadel on Saturday night in Charleston, SC First serve is slated for 7 pm ET on ESPN+.

Chattanooga (15-15, 9-6 SoCon) is locked into the fourth position in the SoCon standings and will remain in the spot with either a win or a loss heading into the SoCon Tournament next weekend. The Mocs look to pick up their 10th SoCon win of the season and lock up a .500 or better season for the first time since 2016.

The Citadel (11-16, 4-10 SoCon) is jockeying for position in the 6/7/8 spots in the SoCon table and will need a win to improve on their final slot heading into the tournament. The Bulldogs have defeated the Mocs the last five times on their home floor and have won four of the last six meetings overall.

Full match info and coverage links are below.

MATCH INFO

Saturday, Nov. 12 · 7PM ET · Chattanooga (15-15, 9-6 SoCon) at The Citadel (11-16, 4-10 SoCon)

Coverage Link: ESPN+ | Live Stats

SERIES HISTORY

CIT All-Time: 33-6 · Away: 17-5 · Streak: W2 · Last 10: 4-6

INSIDE THE SERIES

Chattanooga defeated The Citadel for the second-straight meeting after claiming a 3-1 decision earlier this season back on October 14. The Mocs have lost just six times in the 39 overall meetings with all six defeats coming since 2018. UTC has dropped the last five matchups in Charleston.

WEDNESDAY RECAP

Chattanooga (15-15, 9-6 SoCon) suffered a 3-0 straight-set loss to SoCon regular season champ ETSU (20-7, 14-1 SoCon) on Wednesday night inside Maclellan Gymnasium. The Mocs were responsible for handing the Bucs its Lone conference loss of the season with a 3-2 win back in early October. Chattanooga finished 10-3 at home this season, its best mark since 2016.

GALLENTINE SETS RECORD

Sophomore libero Paige Gallentine broke a program record with her sixth career Southern Conference Defensive Player of the Week award on Monday. No other Moc had received the conference’s Weekly Laurel more than five times in a career.

WHERE GALLENTINE RANKS

Paige Gallentine currently leads the Southern Conference and Ranks 19th in NCAA Division I volleyball in total digs with 524. She has moved into eighth place all-time on the UTC digs Leaderboard with 1,373 career digs, 27 digs shy of tying Megan Kaufman (2017-20) for seventh.

SENIOR SEND OFF THE RIGHT WAY

Chattanooga recognized its senior class last weekend in Maclellan Gymnasium and sent the Seniors home with a memorable two-match sweep during Senior Weekend. Two seniors, Natalie Tyson and Sydney Hall, each finished with 15 kills during Senior Day on Saturday. The 15 mark was a career-high for Hall.

