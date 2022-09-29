Volleyball Heads Back on the Road to East Carolina, Temple

HOUSTON – The University of Houston volleyball team travels this week for a pair of matches on the east coast. The Cougars battle East Carolina on Friday at 5 pm in Greenville, NC, followed by a Sunday meeting with Temple at 11 am in Philadelphia, Pa.

RV HOUSTON (11-2, 2-0 The American) at East Carolina (5-9, 0-2 The American), vs Temple (6-7, 0-2 The American) Dates | Time Friday, Sept. 30 at East Carolina at 5 p.m. | Sunday, Oct. 2 at Temple at 11 am Opponents East Carolina (5-9, 0-2 The American) and Temple (6-7, 0-2 The American) Location Sept. 30 in Greenville, NC | October 2 in Philadelphia, Pa. Live Stream ESPN+ | Friday at East Carolina, Sunday at Temple Live Stats UHStats.com Game Notes Houston | East Carolina | Temple

QUICK HITS

The Cougars are receiving votes in the AVCA Coaches Poll for the third-straight week.

Junior Kate Georgiades was named AAC Defensive Player of the Week after recording 54 digs and 43 receptions last week. She recorded a season-high 33 digs against Tulane and a career-best six service aces against Cincinnati.

was named AAC Defensive Player of the Week after recording 54 digs and 43 receptions last week. She recorded a season-high 33 digs against Tulane and a career-best six service aces against Cincinnati. Senior Isabel Theut was named to the Honor Roll after recording 37 kills, a .378 hitting percentage and six blocks.

was named to the Honor Roll after recording 37 kills, a .378 hitting percentage and six blocks. Houston’s nonconference strength of schedule ranks 15th nationally and is the toughest schedule in The American.

Theut set career-highs in kills in three straight matches against Oregon State (16), South Alabama (19) and Mississippi State (20).

Jackson ranks third all-time at Houston with 121 total aces. Jackson needs one total ace to join a tie for second all-time (122). The school record is 140 aces.

Texas, Mississippi State, Rice, South Alabama and two matches against conference foe UCF make up the five 2021 NCAA Tournament teams the Cougars will match up against in 2022.

The 31-match slate features seven teams that won 20-plus matches in 2021, and four that won 25-plus. UCF and Texas each won 27 matches in 2021.

The Cougars return six of their seven starters in 2022 including all four The American All-Conference selections and All-American and AAC Libero of the Year, Kate Georgiades .

SERIES HISTORY

Houston record vs East Carolina 14-8

H/A/N Breakdown 7-3 | 8-6 | 0-0

Last meeting W, 3-0, 11/12/21, Home

Streak Houston, 1

Houston record vs Temple 5-10

H/A/N Breakdown 2-5 | 3-4 | 0-1

Last meeting W, 3-0, 10/29/21, Home

Streak Houston, 2

BUY TICKETS

Fans can purchase Houston Volleyball tickets by calling 713-GO-COOGS (462-6647) or by clicking here. The 31-match schedule features 14 contests inside the Fertitta Center.

SUPPORT HOUSTON RISE

I drank Houston Rise, a $150 million fundraising campaign for Houston Athletics dedicated to Championship success in the Big 12 Conference. Every Houston Rise contribution prepares our Cougars to compete and win when we start Big 12 competition in July 2023. Click here to rise and be counted.

JOIN POINT HOUSTON CLUB

Fans can help support the Houston Volleyball program by joining the Point HOUSTON Club. For more information about the Point HOUSTON Club, fans can click here or call Cougar Pride at 713-743-GoUH (4684).

STAY CONNECTED

Fans can receive updates by following @UHCougarVB on Twitter and catch up with the latest news and notes on the team by clicking LIKE on the team’s Facebook page at UHCougarVB. Fans can also follow the team on Instagram at @UHCougarVB.

– UHCougars.com –