Volleyball Head Coach David Rehr Signs Contract Extension

HOUSTON – Following the University of Houston volleyball team’s first 30-win season since prior to the NCAA’s adoption of Women’s volleyball, Head Coach David Rehr has signed a four-year contract extension that will keep him at the helm of the Cougars through the 2026 season, subject to final University approvals, Vice President for Athletics Chris Pezman announced on Thursday.

After narrowly missing the NCAA Tournament in 2021, Rehr guided the team to its first NCAA appearance since 2000 in 2022, reaching the Sweet Sixteen, marking the team’s best finish since 1994 while capturing the program’s first conference championship since 1999.

“I’m really proud of Dave, our staff and our volleyball student-athletes,” Pezman said. “The growth and trajectory of the program is exciting. We couldn’t be more thrilled to have Dave leading our program and the continuity it provides coming off a Sweet 16 appearance as we transition into the Big 12 Conference.”

Rehr finished his fourth season as the head coach for Houston Volleyball in 2022, pushing the program to new heights. He has posted an 84-34 record with the Cougars and was the fastest coach in team history to reach 50 wins. He’s coached three student-athletes at Houston that have garnered seven All-American recognitions, while earning two conference Coach of the Year honors and one region Coach of the Year Honor since being named the program’s head Coach in 2019.

Under Rehr’s guidance, Houston has posted back-to-back 25-win seasons for the first time since the NCAA’s addition of volleyball in 1981 and back-to-back 20-win seasons for the first time since 2000.

“I am grateful to Chris Pezman and TJ Meagher for their commitment to me, my family and the volleyball program at the University of Houston,” Rehr said. “I want to stay in Houston and continue to see where this program can go in our future in the Big 12.”

Rehr is coming off one of the most successful seasons in program history in 2022. The team finished with a 30-4 record, including a 19-1 mark in conference play, and reached the Sweet Sixteen of the NCAA Tournament. Capturing the team’s first conference title since 1999, the team also earned the program’s first NCAA Tournament berth since 2000 after earning The American’s automatic bid to the tourney.

In 2022, Rehr mentored two student-athletes, junior Kate Georgiades and senior Abbie Jackson , who earned All-America honors from both the AVCA and VolleyballMag.com, while he was named The American Coach of the Year and the AVCA Southeast Region Coach of the Year. Four student-athletes earned all-conference honors, while Georgiades repeated as The American’s Libero of the Year.

In 2021, Rehr posted the team’s first 25-win season since 1994, narrowly missing out on the NCAA Tournament as one of the committee’s first four out at 25-7 overall. With a 15-5 record in conference play, the Cougars finished second in The American, their second consecutive year as one of the league’s top teams. Rehr had four of his student-athletes earn all-conference honors, with Georgiades being tabbed as the American Athletic Conference Libero of the Year.

The previous year, despite facing a spring season due to COVID, Rehr continued to push the Cougars forward. His team posted a 13-6 record in the shortened season and a 9-1 record in conference play to claim the top spot in The American’s West Division. The team earned five All-Conference honors in 2020, including Setter of the Year and Freshman of the Year Accolades for Annie Cooke .

Rehr was the first Houston volleyball Coach to earn conference Coach of the Year honors since 1994 with a selection in 2019, Guiding the team to a 10-6 record in American Athletic Conference play, a mark which earned the team second place in the West Division and a six-win improvement from 2018. The 2019 team also played in the first round of the NIVC, the program’s first postseason appearance since an NCAA Tournament berth in 2000. The season saw Rehr mentor Rachel Tullos to an appearance on VolleyballMag.com’s All-Freshman team and three All-Conference selections.

Prior to his arrival at Houston, Rehr spent seven years at Arkansas State (2012-2018), preceded by nine seasons at Blinn College (2003-2011) and three years at Frank Phillips College (2000-2002). A nine-time NJCAA District Coach of the Year, Rehr coached two NJCAA National Champion Teams at Blinn (2008, 2011) and was inducted into the NJCAA Volleyball Coaches Hall of Fame in 2011.

Overall, Rehr has a 625-176 record in 23 seasons as a head coach, including a 232-113 record in 11 years at the helm of a Division I program.

The Tampa, Fla., native earned both his Bachelor of Science in Wellness and Master of Arts in Physical Education from the University of South Florida. He and his wife, Felicia, have a son, Noah, and daughter, Rylee.

