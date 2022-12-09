Volleyball has three selected to the Academic All-District Team

PROVIDENCE, RI – Senior Sophia Miller junior Kate Sheire and sophomore Beau Vanderlaan were selected to the 2022 Academic All-District Volleyball team, as selected by College Sports Communicators.

The award recognizes the nation’s top student-athletes for their combined performances on the field and in the classroom.

Academic All‐District honorees advance to the CSC Academic All‐America ballot. First‐, second‐ and third‐team Academic All‐America honorees will be announced in mid December.

For more information about the College Sports Communicators Academic All‐District and Academic All‐America Teams program, visit AcademicAllAmerica.com.

BROWN UNIVERSITY SPORTS FOUNDATION

The Brown University Sports Foundation (BUSF) is the lifeblood of the athletics program, and exists to enhance the student-athlete experience through philanthropic support from alumni, parents, fans and friends. A gift through the Sports Foundation makes an immediate impact on today’s Brown Bears and helps them to be their best in the classroom, in competition and most importantly in the community. To learn more about supporting the Bears, please click here.

FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL

For the latest on Brown Athletics, please follow

@BrownU_Bears on Twitter, @BrownU_Bears on Instagram, like BrownUBears on Facebook and subscribe to the BrownAthletics YouTube channel.