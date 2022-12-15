Volleyball Has Record-Breaking Eight Named Academic All-MAC

CLEVELAND – The Mid-American Conference announced the 2022 Volleyball Academic All-MAC Team on Thursday, with a program record-breaking eight Western Michigan volleyball student-athletes earning a selection to this year’s team.

The Academic All-MAC Honor is for a student-athlete who has excelled in athletics and academics. To qualify, a student-athlete must have at least a 3.20 cumulative GPA and have participated in at least 50 percent of the contests for that particular sport. A total of 89 volleyball student-athletes were honored by the conference this year.

Mairead Boyle , Logan Case , Maggie King , Julia Marr , Madison Merz , Keona Salesman , Andelyn Simkins and Abi Wilcoxson were the eight Broncos named to this year’s Academic All-MAC Team. WMU has had five or more honorees in five of the last seven seasons and a total of 66 selections under head Coach Colleen Munson .

Named to the Academic All-MAC Team for a second consecutive season, Boyle boasts a 3.58 GPA as a Pre-Nutrition & Dietetics major. The Palos Heights, Ill., native totaled 154 digs (1.88/set) across 28 matches for the Broncos this season and ranked third on the team with a .949 service reception percentage.

A French major with a 4.00 GPA, Case was also named to the Academic All-MAC Team for the second straight year. An All-MAC First Team selection for the third season in a row, the Maineville, Ohio, native was the MAC’s overall leader in both total assists (1341) and assists per set (11.66) during the regular season, and led the conference in league play as well, with 832 helpers and an 11.72 assists per set average. Case closed out the regular season as the national leader in total assists and ranks fourth in the Nation in assists per set. Late last month, she earned a spot on the CSC Academic All-District Team.

Selected to the Academic All-MAC Team for the third consecutive season, King owns a 3.97 GPA as a Child & Family Development major. Like Case, she was named to the All-MAC First Team for the third straight season. A six-time MAC West Offensive Player of the Week honoree, the Cincinnati native led the Mid-American Conference in both kills (458) and points (515.0) during the regular season. King was second in the conference in both kills per set (3.98) and points per set (4.48), as well as second in service aces per set (0.37) and third in total aces (43). The senior also earned a pair of MAC Female Scholar Athlete of the Week Awards and was a CSC Academic All-District selection this fall.

Another Cincinnati native, Marr boasts a 3.73 GPA as an Exercise Science major. This season, Marr tallied 198 kills, tied for third-most on the Broncos, and averaged 2.91 per set, the second-highest average on the team. The sophomore picked up 149 digs (2.19/set) and finished third on WMU in double-doubles with five, behind Case (14) and King (13).

Merz is an Exercise Science major with a 3.68 GPA. The Cincinnati native tied for second on the team with six solo blocks, and was third on Western Michigan in both total blocks (38) and block assists (32). Merz was second on the Broncos in both service aces (26) and aces per set (0.27).

A native of Coldwater, Mich., Salesman boasts a 4.00 GPA as a Biomedical Sciences major. The junior tied for third on Western Michigan with 198 kills this season and ranked third on the team with an average of 2.83 per set. Salesman also led all Broncos who had more than 50 kills with a .273 hitting percentage.

An Academic All-MAC honoree for the second straight season, Simkins is an Exercise Science major with a 3.62 GPA. The junior racked up 536 digs, which was third-most in the conference during the regular season. Simkins was fifth in the MAC with a 4.66 digs per set average, which has her inside the nation’s top-50. In conference play, the Schoolcraft, Mich., native increased her digs per set average to 5.08, fourth-best in the league. Simkins was also selected to the CSC Academic All-District Team late last month.

A Sport Management major with a 3.80 GPA, Wilcoxson finished second on the Broncos in Kills (240), blocks (52), block assists (46), Solo blocks (6) and points (286.0) this season. The Spring Arbor, Mich., native also finished third on the team in points per set (3.08) and fourth in kills per set (2.58). Last month, Wilcoxson was named to the CSC Academic All-District Team.