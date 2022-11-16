Volleyball Has Program Record Four Athletes Named to Annual All-Conference Teams
CHARLOTTE – The Big South announced the selections for the 2022 All-Conference Teams on Wednesday afternoon with four Runnin’ Bulldogs being named to the rosters. The four total honorees set a new program record for the number of postseason awards players have received.
Kylee Garrison was named to the Second Team after posting career-highs in kills, digs, blocks, assists, and points. Garrison earning a spot here marks back-to-back seasons for a GWU athlete to make it. She finished the season ranking fifth in kills (3.07) and points (3.53) per set during conference play.
Mikayla Logan made the most of her time in Boiling Springs being named Honorable Mention after joining the team as a Graduate transfer. Logan ended Big South play in 5th in hitting percentage at .316 with 139 kills against conference competition. She had the second-highest point total on the team with 268.5.
After being selected as the league’s freshman of the week four times, Morgan Hornaday was selected to the All-Freshman Team. She ended league play in 3rd in assists (9.03) per set and 10th in service aces (.31) per set. Hornaday finished her freshman season with 654 assists, 18 aces, 149 digs, 31 kills, 24 total blocks, and 62 points.
Delaney McCullough was named to the All-Academic Team after posting a 3.87 GPA while pursuing a degree in biology. McCullough ranked in the Top Ten within the conference for hitting percentage (.302) and blocks per set (.85). She finished the year setting career highs in every statistical category.
The selections cap off a 2022 season that saw Gardner-Webb collect their most conference wins in program history. In addition to the student-athlete honorees, GWU’s Head Coach Eric Plunkett was the runner-up in the Coach of the Year voting.
2022 Big South Conference Volleyball Award Winners
First-Team All-Conference
Sydney Palazzolo, OH, Soph., High Point
Melody Paige, MB, Sr., Campbell
Alayna Jansky, OH, Sr., Winthrop
Peyton Thompson, OPP, Gr., Charleston Southern
Dylan Maberry, OH, Jr., High Point
Claranne Fechter, LIB, Jr., Campbell
Ally Van Eekeren, S, Sr., High Point
Second-Team All-Conference
Isabella Murray, S, R-Fr., Winthrop
Indigo Young, MB, Jr., Charleston Southern
Gabby Idlebird, MB, Gr., High Point
Jenny Wessling, LIB, Soph., High Point
Lailah Green, OH, Sr., Campbell
Kylee GarrisonOH, Gr., Gardner-Webb
Chloe Cook, OH, Jr., Campbell
Honorable Mention All-Conference
Mikayla Logan, MB, Gr., Gardner-Webb
Karli Shepherd, OH, Soph., Winthrop
Brookelynn Thomas, MB, Jr., Winthrop
Rylee Moorhead, OH, Soph., Presbyterian
Avery Jolley, RS, Fr., Winthrop
All-Freshman Team
Isabella Murray, S, R-Fr., Winthrop
Avery Jolley, RS, Fr., Winthrop
Gwen Wolkow, OH, Fr., Campbell
Ady O’Grady, MB, Fr., USC Upstate
Morgan Hornaday, S, Fr., Gardner-Webb
Aley Clent, MB, Fr., Campbell
Skyler Yates, OH, Fr., Charleston Southern
All-Academic Team
Elyse Gross, Sr., Campbell
Peyton Thompson, Gr., Charleston Southern
Delaney McCulloughSr., Gardner-Webb
Maria Miggins, Sr., High Point
Paige Cairns, Sr., Presbyterian College
Shelby Hernandez, Jr., Radford
Ona Elkins, Jr., UNC Asheville
Julia Gladhill, Soph., USC Upstate
Leah Metzger, Sr., Winthrop
Player of the Year
Sydney Palazzolo, OH, Soph., High Point
Setter of the Year
Ally Van Eekeren, Sr., High Point
Defensive Player of the Year
Claranne Fechter, LIB, Jr., Campbell
Freshman of the Year
Isabella Murray, S, R-Fr., Winthrop
Coach of the Year
Greg Goral, Campbell
Scholar-Athlete of the Year
Peyton Thompson, Gr., Charleston Southern