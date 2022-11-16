Volleyball Has Program Record Four Athletes Named to Annual All-Conference Teams

CHARLOTTE – The Big South announced the selections for the 2022 All-Conference Teams on Wednesday afternoon with four Runnin’ Bulldogs being named to the rosters. The four total honorees set a new program record for the number of postseason awards players have received.

Kylee Garrison was named to the Second Team after posting career-highs in kills, digs, blocks, assists, and points. Garrison earning a spot here marks back-to-back seasons for a GWU athlete to make it. She finished the season ranking fifth in kills (3.07) and points (3.53) per set during conference play.

Mikayla Logan made the most of her time in Boiling Springs being named Honorable Mention after joining the team as a Graduate transfer. Logan ended Big South play in 5th in hitting percentage at .316 with 139 kills against conference competition. She had the second-highest point total on the team with 268.5.

After being selected as the league’s freshman of the week four times, Morgan Hornaday was selected to the All-Freshman Team. She ended league play in 3rd in assists (9.03) per set and 10th in service aces (.31) per set. Hornaday finished her freshman season with 654 assists, 18 aces, 149 digs, 31 kills, 24 total blocks, and 62 points.

Delaney McCullough was named to the All-Academic Team after posting a 3.87 GPA while pursuing a degree in biology. McCullough ranked in the Top Ten within the conference for hitting percentage (.302) and blocks per set (.85). She finished the year setting career highs in every statistical category.

The selections cap off a 2022 season that saw Gardner-Webb collect their most conference wins in program history. In addition to the student-athlete honorees, GWU’s Head Coach Eric Plunkett was the runner-up in the Coach of the Year voting.

2022 Big South Conference Volleyball Award Winners

First-Team All-Conference

Sydney Palazzolo, OH, Soph., High Point

Melody Paige, MB, Sr., Campbell

Alayna Jansky, OH, Sr., Winthrop

Peyton Thompson, OPP, Gr., Charleston Southern

Dylan Maberry, OH, Jr., High Point

Claranne Fechter, LIB, Jr., Campbell

Ally Van Eekeren, S, Sr., High Point

Second-Team All-Conference

Isabella Murray, S, R-Fr., Winthrop

Indigo Young, MB, Jr., Charleston Southern

Gabby Idlebird, MB, Gr., High Point

Jenny Wessling, LIB, Soph., High Point

Lailah Green, OH, Sr., Campbell

Kylee Garrison OH, Gr., Gardner-Webb

Chloe Cook, OH, Jr., Campbell

Honorable Mention All-Conference

Mikayla Logan, MB, Gr., Gardner-Webb

Karli Shepherd, OH, Soph., Winthrop

Brookelynn Thomas, MB, Jr., Winthrop

Rylee Moorhead, OH, Soph., Presbyterian

Avery Jolley, RS, Fr., Winthrop

All-Freshman Team

Isabella Murray, S, R-Fr., Winthrop

Avery Jolley, RS, Fr., Winthrop

Gwen Wolkow, OH, Fr., Campbell

Ady O’Grady, MB, Fr., USC Upstate

Morgan Hornaday, S, Fr., Gardner-Webb

Aley Clent, MB, Fr., Campbell

Skyler Yates, OH, Fr., Charleston Southern

All-Academic Team

Elyse Gross, Sr., Campbell

Peyton Thompson, Gr., Charleston Southern

Delaney McCullough Sr., Gardner-Webb

Maria Miggins, Sr., High Point

Paige Cairns, Sr., Presbyterian College

Shelby Hernandez, Jr., Radford

Ona Elkins, Jr., UNC Asheville

Julia Gladhill, Soph., USC Upstate

Leah Metzger, Sr., Winthrop

Player of the Year

Sydney Palazzolo, OH, Soph., High Point

Setter of the Year

Ally Van Eekeren, Sr., High Point

Defensive Player of the Year

Claranne Fechter, LIB, Jr., Campbell

Freshman of the Year

Isabella Murray, S, R-Fr., Winthrop

Coach of the Year

Greg Goral, Campbell

Scholar-Athlete of the Year

Peyton Thompson, Gr., Charleston Southern