Volleyball Has First Territorial Cup Series Matchup On Wednesday

TEMPE, Ariz. – Sun Devil Volleyball makes its return to the state of Arizona for the first time in almost a month in a Territorial Cup Series Matchup with the Arizona Wildcats in Tucson on Wednesday.

How To Follow

The rivalry matchup will be on Wednesday at 7 pm MST down in Tucson. Fans can watch on the Pac-12 Network or follow along with live stats.

Sun Devil Outlook

Arizona State (6-6, 0-0 Pac-12)

In their second trip to Texas in as many weeks, the Sun Devils took SMU to five sets and were swept by Texas Tech on day one of the Red Raider Classic and then took down Oral Roberts in four sets on Saturday. Senior pin hitter Iman Isanovic was named to the Red Raider Classic All-Tournament Team as she had a double-double in every match this past weekend.

The Matchup between the Devils and the Cats in volleyball is the first Matchup between the two schools this season for the Territorial Cup Series. This match will be worth half a point for either school.

This is the fourth of five-straight weeks on the road for the Sun Devils. Arizona State is the only Pac-12 team not to play a home match in September. Among Power 5 teams, ASU is one of three, along with Northwestern and Ohio State, to be on the road for the entire month.

As a team, Arizona State is first in the Pac-12 for total aces with 78. Isanovic currently leads the team with 17 aces on the season and four other players ( Ella Snyder , Claire Jeter , Shannon Shields and Gel Cyr ) have reached double figures in total aces.

This season, Isanovic and Marta Levinska both have over 100 kills with 150 and 143, respectively, and Cyr currently sits at 99 kills going into Pac-12 play.

Isanovic is currently in 14th place in the ASU record book for career kills, just four away from Erica Wilson (2009-12) in 13th.

The competition for the libero position has been tight. Sophomore Jaden Ravnsborg has started for the majority of the season, leading the team in digs with 145. In the most recent match against Oral Roberts, senior Annika Larson got the start and notched 25 digs, the most by any Sun Devil this season.

Opponent Outlook

Arizona (10-1, 0-0 Pac-12)