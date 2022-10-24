Volleyball: Gorski, Chauhan propel Montville to first Morris County Tournament title

Being the Champion of the Morris County girls volleyball tournament is not an easy club to gain membership to.

Before Sunday night’s final, only five of the county’s 27 schools had ever taken home the crown in the tournament’s 24-year history.

By the time all was said and done, Montville’s dues are paid, and they are now part of that group.

Sweeping fifth-seeded Morris Knolls in straight sets, 25-23, 25-19, Montville took home the Morris County Tournament title on Sunday evening at the FDU-Florham Recreation Center. Senior Katie Gorski – a seemingly automatic finisher whenever she whacks the ball – garnered MVP honors for the Mustangs.

Seeded third, Montville took out Defending Champion Roxbury in the semifinals last weekend, and followed it up by winning the title to improve to 17-3 on the season. Upstart Morris Knolls – appearing in its first county title game since 2004 after stunning top seeded West Morris in the semis – fell to 10-11 with the defeat.

“I’m very proud of the run we’ve gone on here,” said Montville Coach Angelica Maiello. “We had as tough a road as anyone to win this, and I’m glad our program has a chance to experience this. It’s very special when you have never won it before.”

The first set turned out to be a thriller, although it didn’t appear at first. A six-point serving spree by Maya Frommelt – one that included some three aces – staked Knolls out to a 7-1 lead.

But two aces from Cassandra Chauhan, a sophomore who had a terrific all-around game for the champions, served up a four-point run of her own that included two aces to bring Montville back to life.

The set was nip-and-tuck from there, with the set being tied at some 12 different junctures of the set. After a pair of Montville errors leveled things up at 23-all, a float shot by Chauhan and a Knolls error on a return volley sealed the first set for the Mustangs.

“I think losing that 50.50 first set kind of took the wind out of our sails,” lamented Morris Knolls Coach Jolyn Curcio. “The thing is we’re not used to playing this deep into tournaments and that kind of shown, but it is a learning experience that will help us going forward.”

(NOTE: A bit more on this story will be available online later. Keep checking back for updates.)

