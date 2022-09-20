Volleyball goes 3-1 at Wyobraska Tournament – ​​Dodge City Daily Globe

Mike Smith DCCC Sports Information Director

The Dodge City volleyball team hit the road for their third tournament of the season and their final non-conference contests of the season as they competed at the Wyobraska Tournament in Torrington, Wyoming, and Scottsbluff, Nebraska.

After dropping the first match of the tournament 3-1 versus Central Wyoming (25-19, 22-25, 25-17, 25-21) the Conquistadors responded to finish 3-1 at the Wyobraska Tournament and won the other three matches in three-straight sets each. Conqs topped Eastern Wyoming 25-20, 25-21, 25-15 to cap the first day of action, and on day two Conqs beat Western Wyoming 25-16, 25-17, 26-24 and then topped Casper 25-19, 25-20, 2520. With the 3-1 showing at the tournament, the Conqs are now 12-4 on the season. Conqs opened the tournament by falling in the first set to Central Wyoming but bounced back to take the second set to even the match, however Central Wyoming would claim the next two sets as the Conqs struggled and fell in four sets. In the loss, Jatnna Pena had a career-high 30 digs, while Nur Yaren Turkmenolgu finished with 32 assists, two aces, four digs, and two kills. Oliwia Durka and Ozge Tan each finished with double-figure kills with 10 and 11, respectively.

After falling in the first game of the tournament the Conqs responded to win their next nine sets played starting with a three-set sweep of Eastern Wyoming to cap day one of the tournament. Conqs would overcome some tough spots and ultimately dominate the third set to secure the win. Durka finished with 13 kills and seven digs, while Tan added seven kills and a career-best 18 digs. Martyna Kmuk added nine kills, four aces, and eight digs, while J’Carra Mitchell had a strong performance with eight kills, hitting .800 while adding a dig and five block assists. Turkmenolgu recorded 37 assists, along with four kills, eight digs, and four aces.

On day two the Conqs opened the action with a three-set sweep of Western Wyoming closing out the match with a tight third set. Tan tallied 13 kills and seven digs, while Kmuk tallied 12 kills while adding eight digs, two aces, and three block assists. Alannah Lozoya tallied 12 digs and Pena finished with 14 digs, while Turkmenolgu posted 33 assists, four aces, four digs, and two kills.

Conqs capped the tournament with a three-set sweep of Casper earning their second win over Casper this season. Both Kmuk and Durka led the Conqs with 10 kills each and Durka finished with a double-double adding 10 digs. Tan had a strong game with eight kills, 13 digs, and four aces, while Turkmenolgu finished with 32 assists, five kills, five digs, and two aces. Turkmenolgu with her two aces claimed the all-time school record for career aces. Pena at libero had her ninth match with double-digit digs and fourth with 20+ finishing with 27, while adding seven aces.

Conference play is all that looms ahead for the Conqs for the rest of the season as they host Butler on Wednesday, Sept. 21 for their next contest and then will host Colby on Saturday, Sept. 24.