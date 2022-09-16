Volleyball Goes 3-0 in GAC Play Thursday

Next Match: Southern Arkansas 9/20/2022 | 6 p.m HU16 App on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV Sept. 20 (Tue) / 6 pm Southern Arkansas History

SEARCY – The Harding volleyball team extended its winning streak to 11 matches Thursday after defeating Arkansas Tech 3-0 (25-18, 25-16, 25-13) in Great American Conference action.

Harding improves to 13-1 on the season and is 3-0 in GAC action.

Arkansas Tech falls to 3-11 overall and 1-2 in the GAC.

FIRST SET

Leading 15-11 in the first set, Harding went on a 4-0 run on two kills and a block to take a 19-11 lead. The Lady Bisons went on to win the set 25-18. Harding had 15 kills in the set.

SECOND SET

Harding quickly jumped out to a 13-6 lead in the second set before Arkansas Tech scored the next four points on three kills. Leading 20-14, Harding closed the set on a 5-2 lead on four kills to win the set 25-16. Harding had 14 kills in the set.

THIRD SET

Arkansas Tech kept the third set close until Midway through. Leading 15-11, the Lady Bisons went on an 11-2 run on five kills to win the set 25-13. Harding had 13 kills in the set and hit .455.

STATS

Harding

– Harding had 42 kills and hit .308 in the match.

– Kelly McKinnon led the Lady Bisons with 10 kills and three blocks.

– Logan Smith and Emma Winiger each had nine digs for Harding.

– Harding had 10 service aces in the match. It was the fifth time this season the Lady Bisons had 10 or more aces in a match.

– Sarah Morehead and Emma Winiger each had three aces.

Arkansas Tech

– Arkansas Tech had 24 kills and hit .102 in the match.

– Kaitlyn Neal led the Golden Suns with eight kills.

– Megan Solberg led the defense with 12 digs.

UP NEXT

Harding will continue GAC action Tuesday when it hosts Southern Arkansas at 6 pm, at the Rhodes-Reaves Field House.