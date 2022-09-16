Volleyball Goes 3-0 in GAC Play Thursday

SEARCY – The Harding volleyball team extended its winning streak to 11 matches Thursday after defeating Arkansas Tech 3-0 (25-18, 25-16, 25-13) in Great American Conference action.

Harding improves to 13-1 on the season and is 3-0 in GAC action.

Arkansas Tech falls to 3-11 overall and 1-2 in the GAC.

FIRST SET

Leading 15-11 in the first set, Harding went on a 4-0 run on two kills and a block to take a 19-11 lead. The Lady Bisons went on to win the set 25-18. Harding had 15 kills in the set.

SECOND SET

Harding quickly jumped out to a 13-6 lead in the second set before Arkansas Tech scored the next four points on three kills. Leading 20-14, Harding closed the set on a 5-2 lead on four kills to win the set 25-16. Harding had 14 kills in the set.

THIRD SET

Arkansas Tech kept the third set close until Midway through. Leading 15-11, the Lady Bisons went on an 11-2 run on five kills to win the set 25-13. Harding had 13 kills in the set and hit .455.

STATS

Harding

– Harding had 42 kills and hit .308 in the match.

Kelly McKinnon led the Lady Bisons with 10 kills and three blocks.

Logan Smith and Emma Winiger each had nine digs for Harding.

– Harding had 10 service aces in the match. It was the fifth time this season the Lady Bisons had 10 or more aces in a match.

Sarah Morehead and Emma Winiger each had three aces.

Arkansas Tech

– Arkansas Tech had 24 kills and hit .102 in the match.

– Kaitlyn Neal led the Golden Suns with eight kills.

– Megan Solberg led the defense with 12 digs.

UP NEXT

Harding will continue GAC action Tuesday when it hosts Southern Arkansas at 6 pm, at the Rhodes-Reaves Field House.

