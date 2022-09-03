Volleyball goes 2-1 at Omaha Challenge – The Sunflower

The Wichita State volleyball team celebrates after scoring a point during their match against Creighton on Sept. 18 inside Charles Koch Arena.

Match 1

Wichita State and the University of Nebraska Omaha have faced off twice since 2011, including last night’s match up. In 2011, the Shockers beat Omaha 3-0 at Charles Koch Arena.

The Shockers took a 3-1 loss against Omaha on Sept. 1 at the Omaha Challenge.

The Shockers lost their first two sets (25-22) (26-24) before going on to win the third set (25-18). Omaha won the match after the Shockers fell in the fourth set (25-19).

Redshirt junior outside hitter Brylee Kelly led the team with 17 kills and one ace. Junior opposite hitter Sophia Rohling followed with 14 kills. Junior setter Kayce Litzau had 38 assists and 15 digs.

Match 2

The Shockers beat Defending Big Sky Conference Champions, Northern Colorado in a shutout (25-18) (25-20) (25-18).

The Shockers went 2-1 at the Omaha Challenge after beating Northern Colorado on Sept. 2.

Foster led the Shockers with 15 kills on a .583 hitting percentage. Kelly had eight kills and three aces. Litzau has 35 assists.

Wichita State’s next two match ups will be at the Kansas Invitational against UNLV (University of Nevada Las Vegas) on Sept. 8 at noon and against KU at 6:30 pm