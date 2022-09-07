Volleyball Gears up for Marshall Invite

Murray State volleyball (2-3) travels to West Virginia to take on second tournament of the season at Marshall Invite, Sept. 9-10.

Charleston Southern (4-3), Kent State (4-2) and hosts, Marshall (3-3), will be the other teams competing in the tournament. The Racers will start the tournament with a double-header against Charleston Southern and Kent State, Friday, and will wrap the tournament against the hosts, Saturday.

Murray State vs. Charleston Southern

Friday, September 9 | 10 a.m

Live Stats

Murray State vs. Kent State

Friday, September 9 | 2 p.m

Live Stats

Murray State vs. Marshall

Friday, September 10 | 11:30 p.m

Live Stats | Live Video (ESPN+)

History

This will be Murray State’s first appearance in the Marshall Invite.

Murray State has only played against Marshall once where the Racers won 3-0 in 1989.

The Racers have a 2-2 head to head record against Kent State. Murray lost their last meeting 0-3 in 2012.

This will be the Racers’ first meeting against Charleston Southern

Last time out

Dropped three matches at Liberty Tournament..

Federica Nuccio record 3.33 Kills per set.

Scouting Charleston Southern

Record at Glance

Charleston Southern has a winning record of 4-3.

They went 2-1 in the Mercer Bear Classic last weekend beating Queens (NC) and hosts, Mercer.

Who to Watch

Senior opposite, Peyton Thompson is the Buccaneers’ current leader in Kills with a total of 101 (3,740 per set).

Thompson was named First Team All-Big South last year.

Angelika Rusin is their top defender with 137 digs (4.89 per set).

The Buccaneers have two options of setters; their current top assister is senior, Emilee Karelse, with 173 total assists (8.24 per set). Close second is freshman, Ilaria Durante, with 107 assists (5.63 per set).

Scouting Kent State

Record at Glance

Kent State is on a 4-2 record with a win in their last match.

They went 2-1 in the Kent State Invitational beating USI and Oakland while dropping a match against Cornell.

Who to Watch

Senior setter, Alex Haffner, conducted the Flashes’ attacks and has a total of 247 assists (10.29 per set).

Freshman outside hitter, Mackenzie McGuire is the Golden Flashes’ leader in kills with 75 (3.40 per set).

Senior Gracey Jarecke is their top defender with 102 digs (4.25 per set).

Scouting Marshall

Record at Glance

Marshall is on a 3-3 record with a win in their last time out.

They went 2-1 in the Miami Invitational beating Bellarmine University and Middle Tennessee while dropping a match against Miami University (OH).

Who to Watch